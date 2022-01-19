Dr. Fauci to unvaccinated people: "Look at the statistics"

Data comparing infection, hospitalizations and deaths in people who have gotten the Covid-19 vaccine versus unvaccinated people should help convince those who are not vaccinated to get their shots, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci said in an interview with Blue Star Families on Wednesday.

When asked what he would say if he had only 30 seconds to persuade someone to get vaccinated, Fauci said this:

”Look at the statistics. They are stunningly impressive.”

He continued: “The latest statistics are an unvaccinated person has a 10 times greater chance of getting infected, a 17 times greater chance of getting hospitalized and a 20 times greater chance of dying compared to a vaccinated person,” he said.

“Those statistics alone should get you to be really enthusiastic about protecting yourself and your family," Fauci said.