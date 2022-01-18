World
Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and the Omicron variant

By Jack Guy and Ed Upright, CNN

Updated 6:45 a.m. ET, January 18, 2022
1 min ago

French Constitutional Court to rule on vaccine pass bill on Friday

From CNN’s Joseph Ataman in Paris 

France’s Constitutional Court said Tuesday it will be rule on January 21 whether the government’s vaccine pass can become law.

The new law would require the French to have proof of full vaccination to access a wide range of everyday activities, such as visiting restaurants and bars or making long-distance journeys on public transport between regions. A negative PCR or antigen test would no longer be accepted. 

France’s parliament voted on January 16 in favor of the vaccine pass. A decision from the court supporting the bill’s legitimacy is the final step before it becomes law.

The court said that more than 60 lawmakers from the National Assembly and more than 60 in the Senate referred the bill to the court to determine its legitimacy. 

If supported by the Constitutional Court, the law would also come into effect on January 21.

1 min ago

Two ex-flight attendants charged with violating anti-pandemic regulations in Hong Kong

From CNN's Wayne Chang and Teele Rebane in Hong Kong

Hong Kong police have charged two former Cathay Pacific airline flight attendants for violating the “Prevention and Control of Disease Regulation” in the city, a government press release said Monday.

According to the release, the two ex-flight attendants arrived in Hong Kong from the United States on December 24 and 25, 2021 respectively.

On December 25 and 27, the two “conducted unnecessary activities” while they were meant to be in isolation, the press release said.

Both subsequently tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus variant. They have since been discharged after being treated, the press release said.

The two are currently out on bail with their case hearing due on February 9.

They are “no longer employed by Cathay Pacific,” the airline told CNN in an email statement.

“Cathay Pacific is acutely aware of the critical importance of complying with anti-pandemic measures both in Hong Kong and overseas,” it added.

42 min ago

Fourth vaccine shot boosts antibodies, but likely not enough to stop Omicron infections, say researchers

From CNN's Jacqueline Howard

Early data out of Israel suggests that a fourth dose of either the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccine can bring an increase in antibodies -- more than what's been seen after a third dose -- but it still might not be enough to protect against breakthrough infections caused by the Omicron variant.

"These are very preliminary results. This is before any publication, but we're giving it out since we understand the urgency of the public to get any information possible about the fourth dose," Dr. Gili Regev-Yochay, director of the Infection Prevention and Control Unit at Sheba Medical Center, told reporters during a virtual news conference Monday about the data.

"We have a follow-up of the Pfizer vaccine for two weeks now, and we have a follow-up of the Moderna vaccine just for one week at this time point. And what we see is that the Pfizer vaccine, after two weeks, you see an enhancement or increase in the number of antibodies and neutralizing antibodies -- a pretty nice increase. It's even a little bit higher than what we had after the third dose," Regev-Yochay said. "Yet, this is probably not enough for the Omicron."

44 min ago

One in five Americans have been infected with Covid-19

From CNN Health’s Virginia Langmaid

At least 20% of Americans have now been infected with Covid-19 over the course of the pandemic, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

According to JHU data, at least 66,356,336 cases of Covid-19 have been detected over the course of the pandemic in the United States. More than 800,000 people have died.

The US is currently averaging 777,453 new cases and 1,797 new deaths per day, according to JHU data.

US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said Sunday said the Omicron wave is not moving across the country at the same pace.

While cases are plateauing and even declining in some regions, Americans should not expect a national peak soon and that the next few weeks will be tough, said Murthy.

48 min ago

Unvaccinated over 60s face fines of €100 per month in Greece

From CNN’s Hira Humayun

Greece will impose fines of €100 ($114) per month on unvaccinated adults over the age of 60, the state-run Athens News Agency reported on Monday.

The fines will start off at €50 for the month of January, after which they will double.

All residents who were born before December 31, 1961 need to have had at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine by Sunday, January 16, in order to avoid the fine, as per Greece’s vaccine mandate for adults over 60, which took effect on Monday.

Fines would stop being imposed on the first day of the month after an individual receives their first dose, and if an individual fails to receive their second dose, fines would be reinstated starting from when the second dose should have been received, according to state media.

Money collected from the fines will be used to support the country’s health system in its response to the pandemic.

Exemptions to the vaccine mandate include those who have recovered from Covid-19 in the past 180 days; those who opted to get vaccinated at home but have not yet received an appointment date; and those who cannot be vaccinated for health reasons.

59 min ago

Australia reports deadliest day of Covid-19 outbreak

From CNN's Hilary Whiteman in Brisbane

Australia reported at least 74 deaths from Covid-19 on Monday, the highest number of daily deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, according to figures from state health departments.

The total included 36 in New South Wales, 22 in Victoria and 16 in Queensland. Other states and territories are yet to report their daily figures.

The previous record daily death toll nationwide was 57 on January 13, health department statistics showed.

In New South Wales -- the state reporting the highest number of daily deaths in the country -- 93.8% of people aged 16 or above have received two vaccine doses as of Monday, NSW Health said. A total of 26.5% have had three vaccine doses, it added.