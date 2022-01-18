France’s Constitutional Court said Tuesday it will be rule on January 21 whether the government’s vaccine pass can become law.

The new law would require the French to have proof of full vaccination to access a wide range of everyday activities, such as visiting restaurants and bars or making long-distance journeys on public transport between regions. A negative PCR or antigen test would no longer be accepted.

France’s parliament voted on January 16 in favor of the vaccine pass. A decision from the court supporting the bill’s legitimacy is the final step before it becomes law.

The court said that more than 60 lawmakers from the National Assembly and more than 60 in the Senate referred the bill to the court to determine its legitimacy.

If supported by the Constitutional Court, the law would also come into effect on January 21.