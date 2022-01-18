Children account for less than 0.2% of Covid-19 deaths in the US, according to CDC data

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits Finchley Memorial Hospital, a National Health Service community hospital in North London, on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 in London, Ian Vogler/WPA Pool/Getty Images

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has insisted no one informed him that an outdoor drinks party held in the garden of his residence, 10 Downing Street, was a potential breach of Covid-19 restrictions.

“Nobody warned me that it was against the rules … because I would remember that,” Johnson emphasized.

“If I had my time again, I would not have allowed things to develop in that way,” Johnson said, adding he would have asked the group gathered outside on May 20, 2020, to come indoors or told them “this isn't the right way to do things.”

Johnson continues to receive backlash from politicians and the public alike over several parties allegedly held at his residence which are the subject of an inquiry led by Sue Gray, the second permanent secretary to the cabinet office.

At an interview Tuesday, Johnson insisted that he could not fathom that “we would have gone ahead with an event that people were saying was against the rules,” adding that he did not see the email sent by his private secretary inviting recipients to bring their own alcohol to the Downing Street garden.

This counters a claim made by Johnson's former aide, Dominic Cummings, in a blog post Monday that he would swear under oath that the prime minister was warned about the true nature of the drinks party.

The prime minister continued to place the focus on Gray, saying she “should be given the space to get on and conclude her inquiry,” urging everyone with memories of the events to speak to her.

He added that it is “not for me to decide who she is going to interview,” when responding to a question as to whether Cummings should be part of the process.

The prime minister also refused to comment on whether he would resign from his position if the inquiry finds that he misled the UK Parliament.

He stressed that “we need to see what the report says,” adding that “we can't anticipate what the conclusion of this inquiry will be.”

