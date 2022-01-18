World
Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and the Omicron variant

By Jack Guy and Ed Upright, CNN

Updated 6:45 a.m. ET, January 18, 2022
44 min ago

One in five Americans have been infected with Covid-19

From CNN Health’s Virginia Langmaid

At least 20% of Americans have now been infected with Covid-19 over the course of the pandemic, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

According to JHU data, at least 66,356,336 cases of Covid-19 have been detected over the course of the pandemic in the United States. More than 800,000 people have died.

The US is currently averaging 777,453 new cases and 1,797 new deaths per day, according to JHU data.

US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said Sunday said the Omicron wave is not moving across the country at the same pace.

While cases are plateauing and even declining in some regions, Americans should not expect a national peak soon and that the next few weeks will be tough, said Murthy.

48 min ago

Unvaccinated over 60s face fines of €100 per month in Greece

From CNN’s Hira Humayun

Greece will impose fines of €100 ($114) per month on unvaccinated adults over the age of 60, the state-run Athens News Agency reported on Monday.

The fines will start off at €50 for the month of January, after which they will double.

All residents who were born before December 31, 1961 need to have had at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine by Sunday, January 16, in order to avoid the fine, as per Greece’s vaccine mandate for adults over 60, which took effect on Monday.

Fines would stop being imposed on the first day of the month after an individual receives their first dose, and if an individual fails to receive their second dose, fines would be reinstated starting from when the second dose should have been received, according to state media.

Money collected from the fines will be used to support the country’s health system in its response to the pandemic.

Exemptions to the vaccine mandate include those who have recovered from Covid-19 in the past 180 days; those who opted to get vaccinated at home but have not yet received an appointment date; and those who cannot be vaccinated for health reasons.

58 min ago

Australia reports deadliest day of Covid-19 outbreak

From CNN's Hilary Whiteman in Brisbane

Australia reported at least 74 deaths from Covid-19 on Monday, the highest number of daily deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, according to figures from state health departments.

The total included 36 in New South Wales, 22 in Victoria and 16 in Queensland. Other states and territories are yet to report their daily figures.

The previous record daily death toll nationwide was 57 on January 13, health department statistics showed.

In New South Wales -- the state reporting the highest number of daily deaths in the country -- 93.8% of people aged 16 or above have received two vaccine doses as of Monday, NSW Health said. A total of 26.5% have had three vaccine doses, it added.