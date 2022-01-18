One in five Americans have been infected with Covid-19

At least 20% of Americans have now been infected with Covid-19 over the course of the pandemic, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

According to JHU data, at least 66,356,336 cases of Covid-19 have been detected over the course of the pandemic in the United States. More than 800,000 people have died.

The US is currently averaging 777,453 new cases and 1,797 new deaths per day, according to JHU data.

US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said Sunday said the Omicron wave is not moving across the country at the same pace.

While cases are plateauing and even declining in some regions, Americans should not expect a national peak soon and that the next few weeks will be tough, said Murthy.