The chairman of Credit Suisse has resigned following an investigation commissioned by the Swiss bank's board that reportedly looked at claims that he broke Covid-19 rules.

António Horta-Osório said in a statement issued by Credit Suisse on Monday that "a number of my personal actions have led to difficulties for the bank and compromised my ability to represent the bank internally and externally."

"I therefore believe that my resignation is in the interest of the bank and its stakeholders at this crucial time," he added.

The statement did not reveal the nature of the investigation into Horta-Osório, who only joined the bank last April following a decade at the helm of British bank Lloyds (LLDTF).

But the Wall Street Journal said the inquiry focused on conduct including travel that breached Covid rules and his personal use of corporate aircraft.

Read the full story below.