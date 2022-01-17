Tell us if you have tried to get a free at-home Covid-19 tests at a retailer

Many Americans can now get at-home Covid-19 tests at no cost through their private insurance. They can obtain the tests from pharmacies, retailers and online vendors.

The program, which began Saturday, is part of the Biden administration's effort to increase access to testing around the US.

But some people are having trouble getting the free tests and many Medicare enrollees are discovering that they don't qualify.

