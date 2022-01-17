India reports more than 250,000 Covid-19 cases for fifth day in a row

India has reported more than quarter of a million confirmed Covid-19 cases, the fifth consecutive day that infections have surpassed that number.

The country logged 258,089 new confirmed Covid-19 cases, bringing its total tally to 37,380,253, according to figures released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

The total death toll stands at 486,451, with 385 new deaths recorded Monday.

With cases steadily rising, the Election Commission of India has extended a ban on all physical political rallies, roadshows and other forms of political gatherings for upcoming state elections until January 22, according to an order issued Saturday.

On Sunday India recorded 271,202 new cases, levels not seen since late May during its devastating second wave.

Sunday also marked a year since India launched its vaccination drive. Since then, around 70% of the adult population have been fully vaccinated while 92% have received their first dose.