Djokovic must comply with local health rules to compete in Madrid Open, Spain's prime minister says 

Tennis star Novak Djokovic arrives in Belgrade Monday. Darko Bandic/AP

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic has to comply with Spain's health rules to be able to compete in Madrid Open that kicks off in late April, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday.

Sanchez lauded Australia’s decision to deport Djokovic, saying he has "total respect for the decision of the Australian government."

“The rules are there to comply with and no one is above the rules. And if those are the rules that the Australian government has approved, then they have to be allowed,” he said.

Spain currently requires visitors to show proof of full vaccination, a recent PCR negative test within 72 hours before arrival or a certificate of having recovered from Covid-19, according to its health ministry.

International sporting events in the country may add additional rules for participants such as Covid-19 testing on a daily basis during the tournament, a senior government official told CNN on Monday.