The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and Omicron variant

By Rhea Mogul and Adam Renton, CNN

Published 2:21 AM ET, Thu January 13, 2022
46 min ago

2 hospitals in locked down Chinese city ordered to close temporarily after reports of treatment delays

From CNN's Beijing Bureau

Two hospitals in the locked down Chinese city of Xi'an have been ordered to close for three months after reports of delays in treatment for critical patients, municipal authorities said Thursday. 

Xi'an Gaoxin Hospital and Xi'an International Medical Center Hospital "failed to implement the principle of 'people and lives come first'," and "failed the duties to rescue patients in critical conditions," according to a statement from the Xi'an Municipal Health Commission.

The CEO and related directors of Xi'an Gaoxin Hospital have been fired, along with the president, vice president, and head nurse of the outpatient department at Xi'an International Medical Center Hospital, the statement said.

The announcement comes after reports of people being denied emergency care during Xi'an's lockdown — highlighting the immense human cost of China's zero-Covid policy.

In one case, a woman had a miscarriage after she was denied entry to Xi'an Gaoxin Hospital by health workers because she didn't have a valid Covid-19 test. In another incident, a woman posted on Chinese social media that her father, who was having a heart attack, had died after Xi'an International Medical Center Hospital refused to accept him because they live in a "risk area."

Last week, China's vice premier told hospitals not to turn patients away. The Xi’an municipal government also issued a notice, saying Covid-19 tests should not be used to deny patients immediate medical care. 

In its statement Thursday, the Xi'an Municipal Health Commission said the delays "caused wide social criticism" and were a "bad influence" on society.

Xi'an's lockdown: The city of 13 million has been under strict lockdown since December 23, as it grapples with the country's worst coronavirus outbreak since Wuhan, the original epicenter of the pandemic.

Its residents cannot leave their homes, unless permitted for mass testing. Local authorities have faced a public outcry over perceived incompetence, and disproportionately harsh measures that critics say harm the lives of those they are supposed to protect.

33 min ago

Japan must coexist with Covid-19 while growing economy, minister says

From CNN's Emiko Jozuka in Tokyo

Japan must coexist with Covid-19 while achieving economic growth, a government official said Wednesday, as infections surge in the country. 

"We know infectious diseases aren't going away ever. Our job is to revitalize the economy and move toward growth while coexisting with them," Japan's minister for economic revitalization, Daishiro Yamagiwa, said at a news conference in Tokyo.

Yamagiwa’s comments came as the world's third-largest economy reported more than 13,000 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, surpassing 10,000 daily infections for the first time since September 9 last year, according to a tally by public broadcaster NHK.

Japan had managed to curb the spread of the virus last fall, with nationwide cases plummeting to under 1,000 a day in October, according to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare. 

Japan has already entered its sixth wave as cases surge, the president of the country's Medical Association, Toshio Nakagawa, said last week. Nakagawa warned cases will continue to rise in the coming weeks. 

Japan has fully vaccinated about 80% of its population, but has only administered booster shots to about 1% as of Monday, according to government data.

33 min ago

India reports nearly 250,000 new Covid-19 cases

From CNN's Swati Gupta in New Delhi

India reported more than 247,000 Covid-19 cases on Thursday, a sharp increase from the day before, as cases in the country surge.

Thursday's 247,417 cases is 27% higher than the 194,720 cases registered on Wednesday, the country's Health Ministry reported. 

The last time the country recorded similar numbers was on May 22, 2021 — during the throes of India's crippling second wave that saw millions infected and hospitals pushed to the brink of collapse.

As India braces for a third wave, major cities including the capital, Delhi, and financial center Mumbai continue to report high daily cases.

On Wednesday, the state of Maharashtra, of which Mumbai is the capital, recorded 46,723 new cases. Delhi reported 27,561 new cases Wednesday —  its highest since India's surge began late December. It also reported 40 deaths.

More vaccines: India has ramped up its vaccination program in the past week, making booster shots available to a limited group of people, including frontline workers and those above the age of 60 with pre-existing health conditions. Vaccinations have also started for children ages 15-18.

India on Wednesday administered more than 7 million vaccine shots, raising the total number of doses to 1.54 billion, according to the Health Ministry.

The country has recorded 36.3 million Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, with 485,035 related deaths.