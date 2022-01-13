Two hospitals in the locked down Chinese city of Xi'an have been ordered to close for three months after reports of delays in treatment for critical patients, municipal authorities said Thursday.

Xi'an Gaoxin Hospital and Xi'an International Medical Center Hospital "failed to implement the principle of 'people and lives come first'," and "failed the duties to rescue patients in critical conditions," according to a statement from the Xi'an Municipal Health Commission.

The CEO and related directors of Xi'an Gaoxin Hospital have been fired, along with the president, vice president, and head nurse of the outpatient department at Xi'an International Medical Center Hospital, the statement said.

The announcement comes after reports of people being denied emergency care during Xi'an's lockdown — highlighting the immense human cost of China's zero-Covid policy.

In one case, a woman had a miscarriage after she was denied entry to Xi'an Gaoxin Hospital by health workers because she didn't have a valid Covid-19 test. In another incident, a woman posted on Chinese social media that her father, who was having a heart attack, had died after Xi'an International Medical Center Hospital refused to accept him because they live in a "risk area."

Last week, China's vice premier told hospitals not to turn patients away. The Xi’an municipal government also issued a notice, saying Covid-19 tests should not be used to deny patients immediate medical care.

In its statement Thursday, the Xi'an Municipal Health Commission said the delays "caused wide social criticism" and were a "bad influence" on society.

Xi'an's lockdown: The city of 13 million has been under strict lockdown since December 23, as it grapples with the country's worst coronavirus outbreak since Wuhan, the original epicenter of the pandemic.

Its residents cannot leave their homes, unless permitted for mass testing. Local authorities have faced a public outcry over perceived incompetence, and disproportionately harsh measures that critics say harm the lives of those they are supposed to protect.