4 hr 34 min ago

Biden announces deployment of federal medical teams to 6 additional states

From CNN's Elise Hammond

President Joe Biden speaks about the government's COVID-19 response, in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.
President Joe Biden speaks about the government's COVID-19 response, in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

President Biden said six additional federal medical teams will be deployed to six more states to help hospitals overwhelmed by Covid-19.

The more than 120 medical and military personnel will go to facilities in Michigan, New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Rhode Island and New Mexico.

"It's been a long road. But what's clear as we get through this, when everybody does their part – no matter where you live, no matter your political party, we've got to fight this together. Unfortunately, the military stepping up, as they always do, there are others sitting on the sidelines," the President said.

"If you haven't gotten vaccinated, do it," he added.

Biden said on top of these new medical teams, more than 800 military and other federal emergency personnel have been deployed to 24 states, tribes and territories since Thanksgiving. That includes more than 350 military doctors, nurses and medics, the President said.

Biden said his administration has also shipped personal protective equipment to health care workers and have directed FEMA to make sure there is enough hospital bed capacity.

4 hr 37 min ago

Biden announces order of 500 million additional Covid-19 tests and says testing capacity is improving

President Biden gave an update on his administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic, saying the United States' testing capacity has improved.

"We're seeing real improvement in testing. When I got here, we were doing 2 million tests a day. Now, it's changed," he said Thursday. "This month, it's estimated that we will hit approximately 15 million tests a day and we'll have over 375 million at-home rapid tests in January alone. That's huge leap."

Biden also said the website for Americans to order free tests and have them home-delivered will be rolled out next week.

"In addition to the 500 million — half a billion — tests that are in the process of being acquired to ship to you home for free, today I'm directing my team to procure an additional 500 million more tests to distribute for free —a billion tests in total to meet future demand," he announced.

The President said he will continue to work with retailers and online to "increase availability" of the tests.

4 hr 45 min ago

NOW: Biden speaks about Covid-19 response and additional testing

From CNN's Kaitlan Collins

President Joe Biden speaks about the government's COVID-19 response, in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.
President Joe Biden speaks about the government's COVID-19 response, in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

President Biden is delivering an update on his administration’s Covid-19 surge response.

He is expected to announce the purchase of 500 million additional tests and the deployment of federal medical teams to help overwhelmed hospitals in several states, a White House official told CNN.

The millions of new Covid-19 tests will be purchased to meet future demand and are in addition to the previously announced 500 million tests the White House is in the process of acquiring, according to the official. 

The military medical teams will support the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio, Coney Island Hospital in Brooklyn, Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, Henry Ford Hospital outside Detroit, University of New Mexico hospital in Albuquerque and University Hospital in Newark, New Jersey, the official said. 

4 hr 46 min ago

French prime minister and ministers will meet with teachers striking over Covid-19 school protocols 

From CNN’s Joseph Ataman and Dalal Mawad in Paris

French prime minister Jean Castex and Education minister Jean-Michel Blanquer will meet with representatives of all the teachers on a strike today, a spokesperson for the joint teachers' union told CNN. 

An education ministry spokesperson confirmed to CNN that Castex and Blanquer would be attending the meeting. 

According to CNN affiliate BFMTV, Health Minister Olivier Veran, who announced Thursday he had tested positive for covid-19 and is isolating, will join the meeting by videoconference. 

French teachers are striking Thursday over changes to Covid-19 testing protocol in schools. The education ministry told CNN that 31.07% of all schoolteachers were on strike.

5 hr 3 min ago

Biden administration will order an additional 500 million Covid-19 tests to meet demand

From CNN's Kaitlan Collins 

President Biden plans to order an additional 500 million more Covid-19 tests in addition to the first 500 million he's in the process of ordering now, a White House official confirms. 

These will be ordered after they obtain the first half a billion he's promised, which have not yet been secured. 

An HHS official testified this week that they have bought about 50 million so far and are in the process of signing contracts for the rest. 

More than 151,000 Americans were in the hospital with Covid-19 nationwide on Wednesday, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services. And the US averaged more than 747,260 new Covid-19 cases daily over the last week, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

President Biden is set to deliver remarks at 10:30 a.m. ET today.

5 hr 46 min ago

Harris defends Biden administration on testing and Covid-19 response

From CNN's Betsy Klein

Vice President Kamala Harris appears on NBC's Today Show on 13 January 2022
Vice President Kamala Harris appears on NBC’s Today Show on 13 January 2022 (NBC)

Vice President Kamala Harris defended the Biden administration’s Covid-19 response Thursday in an appearance on NBC’s Today Show, acknowledging frustration with the state of the pandemic as she touted progress. 

In the new portion of the interview, Harris was pressed on why Americans still don’t have access to at-home Covid-19 testing.

“But we just ordered – I don't have the number in front of me, but millions of tests,” she said, presumably a reference to the 500 million free at-home tests the administration has yet to deploy. 

She continued, “We have 20,000 sites where people can go, and I urge people to -- you can Google it or go on to any search engine and find out where free testing and the free testing site is available.” 

Harris pushed back on frustration that people still have to google where to get a test.

“Come on now. I mean, really, if you if you want to figure out how to get across town to some restaurant you heard is great, you usually do Google to figure out where it is. So that's simply about giving people, right, a mechanism by which they can locate something that they need, something that can help them,” she said.

She was pressed repeatedly on when the 500 million promised free at-home tests will be deployed to Americans, saying they will arrive “shortly.”

Asked twice whether it should have been done sooner, she said, “We are doing it.”

“People are rightly frustrated with where we are,” she said, adding that “we’re all frustrated,” but that the US has made “great progress” with vaccines, boosters, and kids back in school. 

“We are not where we were a year ago,” she said.

President Biden is set to deliver a speech this morning on his administration's Covid-19 response.

6 hr 9 min ago

Here's what to do if you or someone in your family tests positive for Covid-19

From CNN's Katia Hetter

These days, it's much easier to contract the coronavirus as the highly contagious Omicron variant spreads worldwide. As people face this current reality, it's important to note that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recently changed its guidelines around isolation and quarantine. Many have questions about what to do if they or a family member ends up catching Covid-19.

CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Leana Wen, who is an emergency physician and professor of health policy and management at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health, answers some key questions.

CNN: What if everybody in your family tests positive? Do they need to isolate from one another?

Wen: If everyone has Covid-19, they do not need to isolate from each other. That's because it's highly unlikely that they have different strains of coronavirus; they probably all got the same strain from one another, and they aren't going to reinfect each other so quickly. The entire family, of course, should be isolating from other people.

CNN: How long should someone be in isolation?

Wen: The CDC's new guidelines essentially shorten the isolation period from 10 days to five days, with an additional five days wearing a mask. This means that you should stay fully isolated for the first five days. After that, you can go out — to work, to the grocery and so forth — but you should wear a high-quality, well-fitting mask when out in public. Don't go to settings where you will be maskless, such as restaurants.

When it comes to people in the same family, this guidance means you really shouldn't have meals together or have other casual, maskless encounters with uninfected members of your family in the 10-day period. If families are in two pods, the two shouldn't mix for 10 days inside their house.

CNN: If someone had symptoms on Monday, got tested on Wednesday and then got results back on Friday, when does the five-day clock start?

Wen: Monday. The five-day clock starts when someone first starts getting symptoms. If someone is tested and they are asymptomatic but have a positive result, the five-day clock starts when they first got the test. If you are unsure — for example, if you are feeling a little rundown Sunday but don't really have full symptoms until Tuesday — use the date that you are certain of the symptoms.

Remember that the count starts at day zero. Day one is the first full 24 hours after the onset of symptoms or after the positive test.

Read more answers to key questions here.

5 hr 51 min ago

Germany recommends booster shots for all those ages 12-17

From Nadine Schmidt in Berlin

13 January 2022, Berlin: Karl Lauterbach (SPD), Federal Minister of Health, speaks during the three-day debate on the policies of the traffic light coalition in the Bundestag, Berlin, Germany on 13 January 2022.
13 January 2022, Berlin: Karl Lauterbach (SPD), Federal Minister of Health, speaks during the three-day debate on the policies of the traffic light coalition in the Bundestag, Berlin, Germany on 13 January 2022. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa/Getty Images)

Germany's vaccine advisory committee — known as STIKO — has recommended Covid-19 booster shoots for all children and teenagers between the ages of 12 and 17, as the country recorded its highest single daily surge in infections on Thursday.  

In a written statement, the committee recommended the booster shots administered are an mRNA vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTech. Booster shots should be administered three months after the last vaccine dose at the earliest, STIKO added. 

In August, STIKO recommended all children and teenagers aged 12-17 to be vaccinated with a Covid-19 vaccine.

On Thursday, German health minister and epidemiologist Karl Lauterbach urged German lawmakers in parliament to support a key vote on whether to introduce a general vaccine mandate by the end of March or else the country ''would never be able to end the pandemic.''

6 hr 34 min ago

US FEMA administrator says they're ready to forward deploy medical personnel as Covid-19 cases surge

From CNN's DJ Judd

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell told CNN Thursday the Biden administration is preparing to surge military support to local responses as a massive wave of Omicron cases continues across the country.

“We are prepared, as we have been since day one of this pandemic, to continue to support the states,” Criswell told Brianna Keilar in an interview. “I will remain in constant communication to anticipate what their needs are, and then as the needs are, as the resources become available and not needed in one state, we’ll forward deploy them and move them to the next state that's in greatest need,” adding there was “a good possibility” that more states would see surging cases as “they kind of spread on a wave across the country.” 

For the time being, the FEMA administrator said, the number one request remains more staffing for states facing rising cases.

“So these teams are going to provide critical support to help relieve some of the drain and the strain on the health care system, and give them the well needed resources that they need to continue to fight this pandemic,” with a focus primarily on medical care providers, nurses, and physicians, and, to a lesser extent, individuals to assist with administrative needs.

President Biden is expected to deliver remarks on Thursday announcing a new wave of federally deployed medical teams to six states to help hospitals combat Covid-19, a White House official told CNN. 