CDC forecast predicts more than 62,000 Covid-19 deaths in the US in the next four weeks 

A medical workers puts on PPE before entering a negative pressure room with a Covid-19 patient in the ICU ward at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, Massachusetts on January 4, 2022. (Joseph Prezioso/AFP/Getty Images)

An ensemble forecast from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published Wednesday predicts that over 62,000 more people could die from Covid-19 over the next four weeks.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the coronavirus has killed 842,322 people in the United States.

The forecast could mean an average of 2,624 Covid-19 deaths a day, up from a current average of 1,715 per day, according to JHU data.

The CDC included projections that indicate the number of deaths will rise steadily over the four weeks.

Hospitalizations are predicted to increase for the eighth straight week, with the forecasts predicting 17,900 to 48,000 new confirmed Covid-19 hospitalizations reported on February 4.

There are currently 145,982 people hospitalized with Covid-19, according to data from the US Department of Health and Human Services.

The death and hospitalization forecasts caution that “current forecasts may not fully account for the emergence and rapid spread of the Omicron variant or changes in reporting during the holidays and should be interpreted with caution.”

The forecast for cases did not predict an increase or decrease, or give a predicted number of cases.

“Recent case forecasts have shown low reliability, with more reported cases than expected falling outside the forecast prediction intervals for 1-, 2-, 3-, and 4-week ahead case forecasts. Therefore, case forecasts will continue to be collected and analyzed but will not be summarized until sustained improvements in performance are observed,” the CDC said.