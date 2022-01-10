Pope Francis calls for "reality therapy" on vaccines 

Pope Francis lamented the misinformation and politicization of vaccines and called for “a sort of ‘reality therapy’ that makes us confront the problem head on.”

“Vaccines are not a magical means of healing,” the Pope said on Monday during a speech to ambassadors accredited to the Vatican, but they are “the most reasonable solution for the prevention of the disease.”

Unfortunately, Francis said, people are influenced by “baseless information or poorly documented facts” which distort reality.

“Each of us has a responsibility to care for ourselves and our health…health care is a moral obligation,” the Pope said.

The Pope said that the vaccines have effectively decreased “severe repercussions” of Covid-19 and efforts to vaccinate the general population should continue.

Francis reiterated his appeal to the international community to guarantee everyone access to medical care and vaccines.

“It is appropriate that institutions such as the World trade Organization and the World Intellectual Property Organization adapt their legal instruments lest monopolistic rules constitute further obstacles to production and to an organized and consistent access to health care on a global level,” the Pope said.