The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and Omicron variant

By Adrienne Vogt

Updated 9:04 a.m. ET, January 8, 2022
1 min ago

Djokovic has requested to be moved from hotel detention facility, according to his lawyers

From CNN's Hannah Ritchie

Tennis star Novak Djokovic has repeatedly requested to be moved to a “more suitable place of detention that would enable him to train” ahead of the Australian Open, court documents published Saturday revealed.  

Djokovic’s lawyers said the 20-time Grand Slam champion has made several “requests to be moved to a more suitable place of detention that would enable him to train and condition for the Australian Tennis Open,” while he awaits the outcome of his pending legal case. 

Djokovic has been temporarily held at the Park Hotel Alternative Place of Detention (APOD) since Thursday, following the cancellation of his temporary visa to enter Australia.

Djokovic was granted a medical exemption by Tennis Australia to compete in the Australian Open unvaccinated “on the grounds that he had recently recovered from COVID,” his lawyers said in a court submission Saturday. New court documents published on Saturday revealed that Djokovic tested positive for Covid-19 in December 2021.

11 min ago

India sees another spike in cases, as concerns of spread in one of Asia’s largest slums rise

From CNN's Esha Mitra

India on Saturday reported 141,986 new cases, the highest single day rise since May 31 last year, according to a CNN tally of figures from the Indian Ministry of Health. 

Mumbai and Delhi are also seeing a massive surge in cases, with the national capital territory of Delhi reporting 17,335 cases Friday evening at a positivity rate of 17.73% and Mumbai reporting 20,971 cases with a total of 6,531 patients in hospitals, according to local health bulletins. 

In Dharavi, one of Asia’s largest slums, located in Mumbai, another record-breaking hike in cases was reported Friday evening as the locality saw 150 new cases. 

In the locality, with an estimated population of 800,000, about 80% of residents use 450 public washrooms, according to Kiran Dighavkar, a senior administrative official in Dharavi. 

“We have different challenges this time as 80-90% of cases are asymptomatic, so it is difficult to convince people to institutionally quarantine because in most other areas where people have individual ​toilets, we can ask people to quarantine,” Dighavkar told CNN Saturday, adding that this raises concerns of a wider spread in the area as people live in close quarters. 

While quarantine remains the main concern, hospitalizations remain low, according to Dighavkar. Dharavi has 588 active cases and 147 of these are hospitalized while the rest are quarantined. 

Given that people are largely asymptomatic, testing is the only parameter for detecting the spread, and Dharavi has at least 11 health posts offering free testing for residents. At least 1,400 people were tested at these health posts on Friday, Dighavkar said. 

India has a total of 35,368,372 Covid cases, including 483,463 deaths and 3,071 cases of the Omicron variant, according to the health ministry on Saturday. 

On Friday, India also revised its quarantine rules for international passengers, saying that all people arriving in India starting Jan.11 will be required to home quarantine for 7 days. Previously, only those arriving from “at risk” countries were required to do so.

40 min ago

Court documents show Djokovic was granted medical exemption and had Covid-19 in December

From CNN's Hannah Ritchie in Melbourne

New court documents published on Saturday by Australia's Federal Circuit revealed that Novak Djokovic tested positive for Covid-19 in December 2021.

“Mr Djokovic had received, on 30 December 2021, a letter from the Chief Medical Officer of Tennis Australia recording that he had been provided with a 'medical exemption from COVID vaccination' on the grounds that he had recently recovered from COVID," the document said.

Djokovic's first Covid-positive PCR test was recorded on Dec. 16, 2021, and after not showing signs of a fever or "respiratory symptoms," he applied for a medical exemption to compete in the Australian Open, according to the document. 

Novak Djokovic was granted a medical exemption by Tennis Australia to compete in the Australian Open unvaccinated “on the grounds that he had recently recovered from COVID,” his lawyers said in a court submission Saturday. 

The documents, which have been submitted to the court ahead of Djokovic’s hearing Monday, confirmed the men’s tennis No.1 was unvaccinated when he arrived in Australia on Jan. 5. 

After being questioned by the Australian Border Force, the submission states that Djokovic’s exemption was determined to be invalid under Australia's BioSecurity Act, because his “previous infection with COVID-19 is not considered a medical contraindication for Covid-19 vaccination in Australia.”

A “medical contraindication” is granted in specific situations where a drug, procedure, vaccine, or surgery should not be used because it may be harmful to a person’s health.

Some background:

Djokovic's visa was canceled on Jan. 6 at 4:11 a.m. local time under Section 116(1)(e) of the Migration Act, which “allows for the cancellation of a visa where the holder poses a risk to the health, safety or good order of the Australian community, or to an individual within the Australian community.”

Djokovic’s lawyers argued in the submission that the nine-time Australian Open champion had every reason to believe he would be granted entry into the country, as he “held a visa unqualified by any relevant condition…had received certification of a medical exemption from vaccination from the tournament organizer… and had received from the Department of Home Affairs a document informing him that he met the requirements for quarantine-free arrival.”

The "letter from the Department of Home Affairs" referenced by Djokovic's lawyers concerns the Australian Travel Declaration (ATD) form, which is a standard document that must be filled in by all passengers arriving in the country at least 72 hours before departure. 

According to the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation expanded guidance on temporary medical exemptions for Covid-19 vaccines, a temporary exemption can be granted for visa holders in some cases involving a “PCR-confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection, where vaccination can be deferred until 6 months after the infection.”

However, Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters Thursday that Tennis Australia was advised in a letter as far back as November 2021 that unvaccinated players with a recent Covid-19 infection would not be allowed to enter the country. 

49 min ago

China's Covid-19 cases continue to rise, reporting 95 new local cases

From CNN’s Yong Xiong

China on Friday reported 95 locally transmitted Covid-19 cases as the country's coronavirus outbreak continues to spread, the National Health Commission reported on Saturday.

The new cases were reported from seven cities, including 46 cases from Xi’an city and 43 from three cities in the neighboring Henan province.

Another six cases of local asymptotic infections were reported on Friday, including five from Shanghai and one from Henan province, according to the NHC.

The northwestern metropolis Xi’an, with 13 million residents, went into the third week of lockdown that began on Dec. 23, banning all residents from leaving their homes unless permitted for mass testing.

The government in Xi’an on Friday retracted previous policies and required all the communities and hospitals not to refuse people from seeking medical treatment for lacking a valid negative test result. The revision came after public outcry on social media, when a woman who was eight months pregnant was reportedly turned away from a hospital because she didn’t have a valid Covid-19 test, later suffering from a miscarriage.

As central China’s Henan province recently reported sporadic cases in several cities in the province, the provincial city of Zhengzhou announced on Saturday that it would close all scenic parks, libraries, bars and other indoors venues, suspending indoor dining as well as in-school learning in the city. As of Friday, Zhengzhou city has put more than 2,000 people into government quarantine facilities and 13 thousand people in home quarantine.

Yuzhou from Henan province has reported a total of 82 cases since the county with 1.2 million people went into strict lockdown after it reported 2 two asymptomatic cases last Sunday.