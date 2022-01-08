India sees another spike in cases, as concerns of spread in one of Asia’s largest slums rise

India on Saturday reported 141,986 new cases, the highest single day rise since May 31 last year, according to a CNN tally of figures from the Indian Ministry of Health.

Mumbai and Delhi are also seeing a massive surge in cases, with the national capital territory of Delhi reporting 17,335 cases Friday evening at a positivity rate of 17.73% and Mumbai reporting 20,971 cases with a total of 6,531 patients in hospitals, according to local health bulletins.

In Dharavi, one of Asia’s largest slums, located in Mumbai, another record-breaking hike in cases was reported Friday evening as the locality saw 150 new cases.

In the locality, with an estimated population of 800,000, about 80% of residents use 450 public washrooms, according to Kiran Dighavkar, a senior administrative official in Dharavi.

“We have different challenges this time as 80-90% of cases are asymptomatic, so it is difficult to convince people to institutionally quarantine because in most other areas where people have individual ​toilets, we can ask people to quarantine,” Dighavkar told CNN Saturday, adding that this raises concerns of a wider spread in the area as people live in close quarters.

While quarantine remains the main concern, hospitalizations remain low, according to Dighavkar. Dharavi has 588 active cases and 147 of these are hospitalized while the rest are quarantined.

Given that people are largely asymptomatic, testing is the only parameter for detecting the spread, and Dharavi has at least 11 health posts offering free testing for residents. At least 1,400 people were tested at these health posts on Friday, Dighavkar said.

India has a total of 35,368,372 Covid cases, including 483,463 deaths and 3,071 cases of the Omicron variant, according to the health ministry on Saturday.

On Friday, India also revised its quarantine rules for international passengers, saying that all people arriving in India starting Jan.11 will be required to home quarantine for 7 days. Previously, only those arriving from “at risk” countries were required to do so.