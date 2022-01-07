National Hockey League postpones more than 100 games due to Covid-19

A student walks to her classroom at Yung Wing School in New York on January 5. (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Nearly 30 New York lawmakers are urging the New York City mayor to provide a remote option for all schools for two weeks to slow the spread of Covid-19, according to an open letter to the mayor Thursday.

"We urge you to provide a remote option for all schools for about two weeks, until Tuesday, January 18th for parents to test and vaccinate their children to slow down the spread of COVID,” the lawmakers said in the letter to Mayor Eric Adams.

The proposed schedule will provide schools with more time to receive shipments of masks, testing kits, and other tools to execute universal weekly and baseline Covid-19 testing, they say in the letter obtained by CNN. It was also posted on social media.

In a statement issued separately from the letter, New York State Rep. Jessica González-Rojas also raised concerns that the city has not been able to meet the requirement of testing 20% of all students.

“Last night we learned that the number of students the New York City Department of Education is testing is less than 20% of all students,” she said in the statement.

However, the Education Department said testing 20% of all students was never the policy.

“The goal is 20% of unvaccinated students,” said Nathaniel Styer, first deputy press secretary for the New York City Department of Education.

This is double the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requirement of testing 10% of unvaccinated students, he said.

The department has distributed 1.8 million rapid test kids and have doubled in-school testing, according to Styer.

“The data shows the safest place for children is inside a school and all of our schools across the city have their doors open for the hundreds of thousands of families who rely on them as a lifeline every day,” Styer said.

While Adams has not directly responded to the lawmakers’ letter, he maintained that students should be in the classroom at a news conference on Friday.

The mayor’s office did not immediately return CNN’s request for comment on the letter, deferring to the city's Education Department.