The latest on coronavirus pandemic and Omicron variant

By Jessie Yeung and Adam Renton, CNN

Published 1:59 AM ET, Thu January 6, 2022
9 min ago

Xi'an lockdown brings heartbreak and dysfunction as political pressure to contain outbreak grows

From CNN's Jessie Yeung, Nectar Gan, Yong Xiong and the Beijing Bureau

As the locked down Chinese city of Xi'an claimed victory this week in its fight to contain the community spread of Covid-19, harrowing tales of loss and despair have emerged on social media — highlighting the immense human cost of China's zero-Covid policy.

The city of 13 million has been under strict lockdown since December 23, as it grapples with the country's worst coronavirus outbreak since Wuhan, the original epicenter of the pandemic. But local authorities have faced a public outcry over perceived incompetence, and disproportionately harsh measures that critics say harm the lives of those they are supposed to protect.

Over the past two weeks, Chinese social media has been flooded with posts from residents who say they have not received food, basic supplies, even medical care.

One heavily pregnant woman was allegedly turned away from a hospital on New Year's Day because she didn't have a valid Covid-19 test, according to a post from a user who said she was the woman's niece. A video posted on January 3 shows the woman sitting outside with a pool of blood around her feet. She was finally admitted two hours later — but suffered a miscarriage, said the post, shared widely on Chinese micro-blogging platform Weibo before it was deleted.

A staff member from Xi'an Gaoxin Hospital, where the woman sought care, told CNN they were investigating the incident, and that the hospital had initially turned away the woman in accordance with the government's Covid-19 regulations, but declined to comment further.

Another user appealed for help online on Sunday after a local hospital refused to admit her father, who had just had a heart attack, because they lived in a "medium-risk area" of the city.

She later updated the post on Xiaohongshu, China's Instagram-like platform, saying her father was allowed an emergency operation when his situation worsened significantly after several hours. "The delay was too long and rescue failed. I don't have a father anymore," she wrote.

The poignant accounts have sparked an outpouring of sympathy and anger online, with many questioning sacrifice in the name of epidemic control.

9 min ago

Japan asks US to impose restrictions on American military bases over Covid-19 concerns 

From CNN's Emiko Jozuka in Tokyo

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi has asked US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to impose restrictions on American military bases in Japan due to a rise in Covid-19 infections among US military personnel.

In a phone call Thursday, Hayashi urged Blinken to introduce stricter coronavirus measures to "alleviate local anxiety among the Japanese public," the Japanese government said in a statement.

Earlier this week, the governor of Okinawa blasted the US military for failing to contain the spread of coronavirus in Japan’s southernmost prefecture. 

According to Okinawan government data, on Wednesday there were more than 800 US military personnel in isolation after recently testing positive in the prefecture.

Rising cases: On Wednesday, Okinawa reported 623 new infections, a significant jump from the previous day's 225. That brings the total number of active cases in the prefecture's local population to more than 1,200.

Meanwhile, new Covid-19 cases nationwide topped 2,000 for the first time in three months on Wednesday — the most since September 26, according to a tally by Japanese public broadcaster NHK. 

Considering restrictions: Okinawa's prefectural government said it will consider implementing a quasi-state of emergency to contain the virus, which requires bars and restaurants to shut early. The government will make a final decision at a task-force meeting Thursday. 

On Tuesday, Okinawa raised its alert level to 2 on its five-stage scale across the prefecture, requesting people avoid crowded areas and limit private gatherings to four people for no longer than two hours, a prefectural official told CNN.

According to the Japanese government, Blinken asserted that both the health and safety of the US Forces in Japan and the local population are very important to the US. He pledged to do as much as possible to curb the spread of infections.

16 min ago

Hong Kong allows more than 3,000 passengers and staff to leave cruise ship after Covid testing

From Teele Rebane in Hong Kong

More than 3,000 cruise ship passengers and staff were allowed to disembark in Hong Kong after being tested for Covid-19, a representative for the vessel's owners, Royal Caribbean, told CNN.

“Spectrum of the Seas” was ordered to return to port on Wednesday after nine passengers were identified as close contacts of a preliminarily positive case. The nine were isolated, while all 2,500 cruise passengers and 1,200 crew members were held on board for compulsory testing.

The nine close contacts, who have tested negative so far, were sent to compulsory government quarantine.

Royal Caribbean’s “cruise to nowhere” trips, which sail around the South China Sea before returning to Hong Kong, have been popular in the city — which enforces some of the strictest border control measures in the world. 

In a Facebook post, Royal Caribbean said all precautions had been taken, including requiring all eligible passengers and crew to be fully vaccinated, to file a health declaration and to test negative within 48 hours of boarding. Children ineligible for the vaccine also had to show a negative test and fill out a health declaration, it added.

Hong Kong reported its first local Omicron last week after going nearly three months without any local infection.

In an effort to break any local chains of Omicron transmission, the city will ban flights from eight countries on Friday and enact new social distancing restrictions, including closing gyms and bars.

1 hr 11 min ago

Singapore says booster shots will soon be needed to keep fully vaccinated status 

From CNN's Hannah Ritchie

Singapore will require a booster shot for adults to maintain their fully vaccinated status from February 14, the country’s Ministry of Health said Wednesday, citing the global surge of the Omicron variant.

Those vaccinated with two doses of a Covid-19 mRNA vaccine, or three doses of a Chinese inactivated vaccine, will see their vaccine status expire nine months after their last dose if they do not get a booster shot.

“If you have not taken your booster, your full vaccination status will lapse. This will amongst other things, affect your access to vaccination-differentiated venues such as malls, restaurants, libraries,” the ministry said in a statement. 

The new policy will apply to all vaccine-eligible persons age 18 and over. 

Singapore’s 5.5 million residents are required to provide proof of full vaccination in order to enter shops, restaurants, and public venues across the city-state. About 88% of the total population have now received two doses of a coronavirus vaccine, while 42% have received booster shots. 

Omicron concerns: The Health Ministry said though the Delta wave had subsided, an Omicron wave is "imminent."

"While community cases are not high currently, and Omicron accounts for close to 20 percent of local cases, it is a matter of time before it starts to multiply quickly. We must be prepared for that," it said. 

On Wednesday, Singapore reported 805 new Covid-19 cases.

3 hr 52 min ago

CDC recommends Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine boosters for children as young as 12

From CNN's Katherine Dillinger

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its recommendations for the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine booster on Wednesday to include children as young as 12, at least five months after they finish the primary vaccine series.

On Monday, the FDA expanded the emergency use authorization for Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine boosters to children ages 12 to 15. The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted 13-1 earlier Wednesday in favor of recommending the expanded use of Covid-19 boosters for children in this age group.

The CDC had ​authorized the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for use as a booster in ages 16 and 17 in December.

"It is critical that we protect our children and teens from COVID-19 infection and the complications of severe disease," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a news release.
"Today, I endorsed ACIP's vote to expand eligibility and strengthen our recommendations for booster doses. We now recommend that all adolescents aged 12-17 years should receive a booster shot 5 months after their primary series. This booster dose will provide optimized protection against COVID-19 and the Omicron variant. I encourage all parents to keep their children up to date with CDC's COVID-19 vaccine recommendations."

