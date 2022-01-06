National Guard deployed again to help New Hampshire hospitals deal with Covid-19 

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu announced the deployment of another 100 National Guard members to help the state's healthcare system amid a rise in Covid-19 cases.

About 30 guard members will be deployed to long term care facilities and 70 will be sent to hospitals that provide critical care, Sununu said on Thursday at a Covid-19 news briefing.

Thursday's decision comes as new daily cases over the past seven days averaged 1,766 new infections, a 55% increase compared to the previous seven-day period, according to data obtained by the state's health department.

In early December: Sununu announced that 70 National Guard members would be deployed to help hospitals where the need is most severe, assisting with tasks that will allow for a smoother operation.