One year since Capitol riot

live news

Live

Covid-19 latest

Live Updates

The latest on coronavirus pandemic and Omicron variant

By Melissa Mahtani, Meg Wagner, Jessie Yeung, Adam Renton, Lauren Said-Moorhouse and Ed Upright, CNN

Updated 1:55 p.m. ET, January 6, 2022
19 Posts
3 hr ago

Belgium's head of viral diseases says fifth wave of Covid-19 has started

From CNN’s James Frater and Allegra Goodwin

Chairman of the scientific committee on Covid-19, Steven Van Gucht pictured at a press conference after a meeting of the consultative committee with ministers of the Federal government, the regional governments and the community governments, Thursday 06 January 2022 in Brussels. The nombers of patients in hospital continue to decrease from the fourth waves but contaminations seems to rise again with Omicron variant.
Chairman of the scientific committee on Covid-19, Steven Van Gucht pictured at a press conference after a meeting of the consultative committee with ministers of the Federal government, the regional governments and the community governments, Thursday 06 January 2022 in Brussels. The nombers of patients in hospital continue to decrease from the fourth waves but contaminations seems to rise again with Omicron variant. (Nicolas Maeterlinck/Belga/Sipa/AP)

A fifth wave of Covid-19 has started in Belgium with up to 125,000 cases a day predicted by mid-January, according to the country’s Head of Viral Diseases Steven Van Gucht. 

“I think we can say that the fifth wave has started,” Van Gucht said at a government news conference in Brussels on Thursday. “If we look at the infection figures, the weekly average of the number of infections has increased by 82% in a week. A week ago we were at 6,500 infections per day on average, now there are almost 12,000.”

“On Tuesday we will probably reach on somewhere between 28,0000 and 29,000 registered infections which is unprecedented in this pandemic,” he concluded.

Van Gucht said there were “two phenomena at play” – the effect of parties and gatherings held over the festive period, and “the Omicron variant that can spread very quickly, which can also cause infections in people who already have an immunity or a partial immunity.”

He went on to say 80% to 90% of Belgium’s current Covid-19 infections were caused by Omicron. 

“We expect that the peak will be reached somewhere in mid-January,” he said. “My fairly wide range is going to be somewhere between 30,000 to 125,000 infections per day.”

“You can clearly see from the projected figure that the upward trend has started and that it will continue quickly,” he concluded.

3 hr 4 min ago

Majority of passengers on plane flying from Italy to India test positive for Covid-19

From CNN's Swati Gupta and Mohammed Tawfeeq

Passengers arriving from Italy wait to undergo a Covid-19 coronavirus screening at at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport on the outskirts of Amritsar on January 6, 2022.
Passengers arriving from Italy wait to undergo a Covid-19 coronavirus screening at at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport on the outskirts of Amritsar on January 6, 2022. (Narinder Nanu/AFP/Getty Images) 

At least 125 out of 179 passengers on a chartered flight from Italy to India tested positive for Covid-19, V.K. Seth, Director of Amritsar airport, said Thursday. 

The flight was scheduled to arrive in Amritsar, a city in the northwestern Indian state of Punjab, on Thursday from Rome. 

On arrival, according to Indian procedure, 160 of the passengers on the plane were tested. Nineteen were exempted since they were under five years of age.

"We followed all the guidelines, and we did not allow any of the passengers to leave till they were tested. After the results, the state government is responsible for overseeing the quarantine and treatment," Seth said.

More on India's requirements: India enforced fresh guidelines for most international arrivals into India last month as the Omicron variant began to spread.

The country requires every passenger to submit a negative RT-PCR test taken 72 hours prior to their departure, and for certain "at risk" countries, including Italy, a compulsory test on arrival.

India has registered a huge surge in cases this week. On Thursday, it reported 90,928 new Covid-19 cases, the highest number since June 7 and a 56.5% increase on the 58,097 cases it reported Wednesday.

4 hr 15 min ago

Tennis champ Novak Djokovic's visa to Australia canceled after outcry over exemption from Covid-19 rules

From CNN's AnneClaire Stapleton and Jessie Yeung

Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action during the Davis Cup Finals 2021, Semifinal 1, tennis match played between Croatia and Serbia at Madrid Arena on December 03, 2021, in Madrid, Spain.
Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action during the Davis Cup Finals 2021, Semifinal 1, tennis match played between Croatia and Serbia at Madrid Arena on December 03, 2021, in Madrid, Spain. (Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press/Getty Images)

Nine-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic may not be able to defend his 2021 title after his visa to enter Australia was canceled following an outcry over his controversial "medical exemption" from the country's coronavirus vaccination rules.

Djokovic, the men's tennis world no.1, hasn't publicly revealed his vaccination status — but in a news conference on Thursday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he "didn't have a valid medical exemption" to the vaccination requirement for all arrivals.

"Entry with a visa requires double vaccination or a medical exemption," Morrison said. "I am advised that such an exemption was not in place, and as a result, he is subject to the same rules as everyone else."

"There are many visas granted, if you have a visa and you're double vaccinated you're very welcome to come here," he added. "But if you're not double vaccinated and you're not an Australian resident or citizen, well, you can't come."

The 34-year-old traveled to Melbourne after tournament organizers, in conjunction with the Victoria Department of Health, said he had been granted a medical exemption to play but he was blocked at the border and told he had not met the required entry rules. 

Health Minister Greg Hunt said Thursday it was up to Djokovic whether he wanted to appeal the decision– "but if a visa is canceled, somebody will have to leave the country."

Djokovic's legal team sought an urgent injunction against the Australian Border Forces' decision to revoke his visa. The country's Federal Court has adjourned the decision until Monday on whether he will be allowed to remain in Australia or be deported, according to Reuters and public broadcaster ABC.

Djokovic will be staying in Australia overnight as the injunction goes through the courts, ABC reported.

5 hr 42 min ago

Manchester City manager to miss Cup match

From CNN’s Aleks Klosok in London

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 13: Manchester City's Pep Guardiola speaks to the press prior to Manchester City's Premier League clash against Leeds United at Manchester City Football Academy on December 13, 2021 in Manchester, England.
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 13: Manchester City's Pep Guardiola speaks to the press prior to Manchester City's Premier League clash against Leeds United at Manchester City Football Academy on December 13, 2021 in Manchester, England. (Matt McNulty/Manchester City FC/Getty Images)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will miss Friday's FA Cup third-round tie at Swindon Town after testing positive for Covid-19, the Premier League club announced Thursday.

City said in a statement that both Guardiola and his assistant Juanma Lillo recorded a positive test on Tuesday. Both are now isolating and assistant coach Rodolfo Borrell is set to take charge of Friday’s match.

The club added that seven players and 14 backroom staff are currently isolating for Covid-19 related reasons.

Separately, Premier League club Burnley confirmed earlier on Thursday that their manager Sean Dyche will miss Saturday’s FA Cup third-round game at home to Huddersfield Town.

Dyche also tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday and is now isolating.

5 hr 57 min ago

UK's NHS declares "critical incidents" at 24 of England’s hospital trusts over staff shortages

From CNN’s Allegra Goodwin in London

Paramedics pass a row of parked ambulances as they unload a patient after arriving at Leeds General Infirmary hospital in Leeds, northern England on January 5, 2022.
Paramedics pass a row of parked ambulances as they unload a patient after arriving at Leeds General Infirmary hospital in Leeds, northern England on January 5, 2022. (Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images)

The number of NHS hospital trusts in England that have declared critical incidents amid a huge surge in Covid-19 cases due to the Omicron variant has risen to 24, the UK’s Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said Thursday. 

There are 137 NHS trusts in England, each of which covers a geographical area and can be made up of multiple hospitals and specialized services, such as an ambulance service. 

“Extreme and unprecedented workforce absences” were cited in an internal memo by United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust published by UK media, which is among the 17.5% of trusts to have declared a critical incident. 

Shapps told Sky News it was “not entirely unusual for hospitals to go critical over the winter often with things like the flu pandemic,” but added “there are very real pressures.” 

He went on to defend the government’s decision to continue with Plan B measures, which include the mandatory use of face masks in most indoor spaces and the recommendation for people to work from home, rather than increasing restrictions.

“We are … always trying to find the right compromise between going too tight on restrictions, lockdowns, let's face it, they have a lot of costs connected,” Shapps said.

“Then again, not wanting our hospitals to be overrun, and this is where I think the Plan B has been shown to be the right approach so far,” he added. 

5 hr 35 min ago

Chinese health official apologizes after pregnant woman miscarries outside hospital in lockdown city

From CNN’s Beijing bureau

Two medical workers prepare to conduct nucleic acid tests on pregnant women in a closed community in Xi 'an, Shaanxi Province, China, January 6, 2022.
Two medical workers prepare to conduct nucleic acid tests on pregnant women in a closed community in Xi 'an, Shaanxi Province, China, January 6, 2022. (Cang Hai/Costfoto/Future Publishing/Getty Images)

The local director for Xi’an Health Commission has publicly apologized to a woman who suffered a miscarriage after being denied immediate medical care as hospital health workers claimed her admission to facility would break local anti-pandemic rules.  

The city of Xi’an is the epicenter of China’s largest community coronavirus outbreak since Wuhan, the original location of the pandemic. Residents have been living under a strict lockdown since December.

In a video posted to Chinese social media platform Weibo on January 3, a woman was seen sitting outside the hospital with a pool of blood around her feet. She was finally admitted hours later -- but had lost her unborn child.  

In a video posted on state media CCTV’s Weibo channel on Thursday, the director of Xi’an’s Municipal Health Commission, Liu Shunzhui, said: "On behalf of the Municipal Health Commission, I deeply apologize to the patient, and deeply apologize for the poor access to medical treatment and the inadequate implementation of treatment for special groups during the epidemic.”

He bowed to the public in apology following his statement. 

Liu received a disciplinary warning from the ruling communist party on Thursday following a public outcry on social media after the woman -- who was 8 months pregnant -- was turned away from a hospital in Xi’an because she didn’t have a valid Covid-19 test. 

6 hr 40 min ago

The Omicron variant has reached Iraq

From CNN's Mohammed Tawfeeq in Atlanta 

A health worker prepares a dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Baghdad, Iraq, September 29, 2021.
A health worker prepares a dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Baghdad, Iraq, September 29, 2021. (Khalil Dawood/Xinhua/Getty Images)

Iraq has recorded its first cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant, according to a statement released by the country's health ministry Thursday. 

Five people have tested positive with the highly transmissible variant in Dohuk province in northern Iraq, the statement said.

Several "foreign diplomats" also tested positive with the new variant in Baghdad, it added, without giving further details. 

7 hr ago

US troops told to wear masks as Covid cases in Okinawa continue to rise

From CNN’s Brad Lendon and Mayumi Maruyama

Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki meets the press at the prefectural headquarters in Naha, southern Japan, on January 6, amid a recent spike in coronavirus infections.
Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki meets the press at the prefectural headquarters in Naha, southern Japan, on January 6, amid a recent spike in coronavirus infections. (Kyodo News/Getty Images)

The United States will bring in new measures on US military bases in light of the rise in Covid-19 cases, according to a Thursday press release from the United States Forces Japan (USFJ). 

The decision comes after heavy criticism by local governments over the handling of Covid transmission among military personnel in Japan's southernmost prefecture of Okinawa. Earlier this week, the governor of Okinawa -- which is home to several American bases -- blasted the US military for failing to contain the spread of the Omicron variant. 

“I’m outraged because the rise in the number of infected among US military personnel suggests that their management is not enough,” Denny Tamaki, Okinawa’s prefectural governor, said in a press conference Sunday. 

What's changing: New restrictions will include a mandated mask wearing while off base regardless of vaccination status, and requiring Covid-19 tests prior to, upon arrival, and while in Japan. 

“The mitigation measures we have instituted throughout USFJ are intended to protect our force’s readiness, the well-being of our families, and the health of Japan’s citizens,” the statement said. “We recognize we all have a part to play in keeping our communities safe,” it continued. 

Some background: Japan has been experiencing an uptick in Covid-19 cases, particularly in Okinawa, where 623 new infections were reported on the island, Wednesday. This is a significant jump from the previous day's 225.

Last year, two US Marine bases in Okinawa -- including Camp Hansen -- were put into lockdown and restrictions imposed at other bases in the region, according to Kyodo News.

7 hr 17 min ago

Hong Kong official goes into government quarantine after attending banquet

From Wayne Chang in Hong Kong

Isolation units at the Penny's Bay Quarantine Centre in Hong Kong, China, on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.
Isolation units at the Penny's Bay Quarantine Centre in Hong Kong, China, on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. (Paul Yeung/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

Hong Kong’s Secretary for Home Affairs, Casper Tsui, is being sent to the government quarantine center, Penny Bay, after being identified as a close contact of a confirmed Covid-19 case at an official banquet held in government headquarters Monday. 

Eight other senior government officials, including Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Hui Ching-Yu and the head of Hong Kong’s Police Force, Raymond Siu, were also present at the banquet but left before 9:30 p.m., when the positive case reportedly arrived.  

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said during a press conference Thursday that she was disappointed in those city officials, especially Tsui, and announced that there will be an investigation as to whether any pandemic prevention rules were broken at the banquet.

Officials who left before the confirmed case arrived will have to provide proof they left the premises in time by providing electronic records of their movements. 

Hong Kong's battle against Covid: Hong Kong reported its first Omicron coronavirus infection last week, following nearly three months without any local cases.

Along with mainland China, it is one of the few places in the world still pursuing a zero-Covid policy. That means most non-residents are banned from entering, while almost all overseas arrivals must undergo 21 days of quarantine -- even if they are fully vaccinated.

Local restrictions have also been implemented, with indoor dining banned and entertainment venues such as cinemas, museums and bars and clubs temporarily shutting their doors. Read more:

