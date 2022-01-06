Belgium's head of viral diseases says fifth wave of Covid-19 has started

Chairman of the scientific committee on Covid-19, Steven Van Gucht pictured at a press conference after a meeting of the consultative committee with ministers of the Federal government, the regional governments and the community governments, Thursday 06 January 2022 in Brussels. The nombers of patients in hospital continue to decrease from the fourth waves but contaminations seems to rise again with Omicron variant. (Nicolas Maeterlinck/Belga/Sipa/AP)

A fifth wave of Covid-19 has started in Belgium with up to 125,000 cases a day predicted by mid-January, according to the country’s Head of Viral Diseases Steven Van Gucht.

“I think we can say that the fifth wave has started,” Van Gucht said at a government news conference in Brussels on Thursday. “If we look at the infection figures, the weekly average of the number of infections has increased by 82% in a week. A week ago we were at 6,500 infections per day on average, now there are almost 12,000.”

“On Tuesday we will probably reach on somewhere between 28,0000 and 29,000 registered infections which is unprecedented in this pandemic,” he concluded.

Van Gucht said there were “two phenomena at play” – the effect of parties and gatherings held over the festive period, and “the Omicron variant that can spread very quickly, which can also cause infections in people who already have an immunity or a partial immunity.”

He went on to say 80% to 90% of Belgium’s current Covid-19 infections were caused by Omicron.

“We expect that the peak will be reached somewhere in mid-January,” he said. “My fairly wide range is going to be somewhere between 30,000 to 125,000 infections per day.”

“You can clearly see from the projected figure that the upward trend has started and that it will continue quickly,” he concluded.