Police officers stand on the Marienplatz in Munich, Germany on Wednesday. Bavarian police are preparing for unannounced "walks" and gatherings of opponents of the state's pandemic measures in numerous municipalities. (Sven Hoppe/picture-alliance/dpa/AP)

Around 3,000 protesters hit the streets of Munich on Wednesday as a show of force against Germany’s Covid-19 restrictions, leaving two police officers and three demonstrators injured, a police statement said.

Some 1,000 police officers were deployed to the scene to contain the demonstration, as some protesters attempted to break through police barriers, leading officers to use batons and pepper spray to disperse the crowds, the statement added.

Police also said they arrested one demonstrator, as well as filing over 1,100 charges for violations of protest regulations and at least 35 criminal charges.

Protests against the restrictions also took place in other Bavarian cities, such as Würzburg and Fürth, where police said around 400 and 1,000 people gathered respectively.

What's the Covid situation in Germany? Daily cases declined in December after the country introduced stricter measures targeting those who have yet to be vaccinated against Covid-19, but infections started rising again a week ago.

On Thursday, Germany recorded 64,340 new cases within 24 hours -- up 50% from the same day a week ago, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the country's disease control agency.

The country recorded another 443 deaths related to Covid-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related fatalities since the pandemic began to a total of 113,368, the latest data also showed.

Germany has a low rate of vaccination compared with some other western European countries: 71.5% of the population is fully vaccinated and 40.9% have received a booster shot, the RKI data showed Thursday.