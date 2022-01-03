World
Live Updates

The latest on coronavirus pandemic and Omicron variant

By Jessie Yeung and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 1:45 a.m. ET, January 3, 2022
1 min ago

Indian health minister urges states to use $3.1 billion Covid emergency fund as cases spike

From CNN’s Esha Mitra in New Delhi

A health worker collects a swab sample for a Covid-19 test in New Delhi, on Jan. 2.
A health worker collects a swab sample for a Covid-19 test in New Delhi, on Jan. 2. (Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times/Getty Images)

India’s health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday urged states to tap into a $3.1 billion Covid-19 emergency fund set aside by the central government last July — of which just 17% has been spent.

The threat of a new wave fueled by the Delta and Omicron variants was underlined Monday as India reported 33,750 new Covid-19 cases — more than four times the 7,031 daily cases reported just one week ago, according to the Health Ministry.

Of the new cases Monday, 1,700 were of the Omicron strain, a month since India reported its first case of the variant on December 2.

“The Omicron variant being highly transmissible, a high surge in cases can overwhelm the medical system,” Mandaviya said Sunday.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said last month that oxygen supplies have increased and there are more ICU beds available in the country. However, Mandivya said Sunday more must be spent on tele-medicine, ICU beds, human resources, oxygen and ambulances.

Cases spike: The country's two biggest cities, New Delhi and Mumbai, have seen an exponential rise in cases.

On Sunday, the national capital territory of Delhi reported 3,194 new infections, a more than 10-fold rise since the 290 cases it reported the same day last week. Mumbai reported 8,063 new cases Sunday evening, nearly nine times the 922 infections it reported last Sunday. 

According to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, only 82 oxygen beds were occupied as of Sunday, with 37,000 available. In Mumbai, local administration chief Iqbal Chahal said 90% of hospital beds in the city were vacant. 

Large gatherings: As many as 14 states and union territories have Covid restrictions in place, however large political gatherings with lax mask-wearing continue. 

On Sunday, Kejriwal held a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh state with thousands in attendance, where he critiqued the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government’s Covid management during India's devastating second wave last year. The BJP, including Prime Minister Modi, have also held several such large public gatherings with lax social distancing.

Total cases: India has recorded a total of 34,922,882 Covid cases and 481,893 deaths, according to the Health Ministry. At least 90% of the country’s adult population has received one dose of a vaccine while 65% have taken both doses. 

On Monday India began vaccinations for children aged 15-18.

1 hr 8 min ago

Cases fall in locked down Chinese city

From CNN’s Beijing Bureau

Sunday saw a drop in the number of Covid-19 cases registered in the Chinese city of Xi’an, which has been locked down since December 23.

The metropolis of 13 million registered 91 new cases, according to China’s National Health Commission on Monday, bringing the total to 1,663 infections in an outbreak that began December 9.

It is the first day in over a week the city has recorded fewer than 100 new cases.

China recorded a total of 101 new locally transmitted cases Sunday with a further 60 cases imported. 

1 min ago

UK students urged to get tested for Covid-19 before returning to school

From CNN's Arnaud Siad and Sharon Braithwaite

People queue outside a private Covid-19 testing facility, in central London on Sunday.
People queue outside a private Covid-19 testing facility, in central London on Sunday. (Henry Nicholls/Reuters)

British students should take a rapid Covid-19 test before returning to school after the holiday break, the UK Health Security Agency and government ministers urged in a statement Monday.

According to the statement, “all students attending secondary settings, further or higher education and all education staff are strongly encouraged to do one rapid test before their return to their educational setting for the first time.”

“The Omicron variant of Covid-19 is spreading quickly among the population, and Covid-19 case numbers are currently very high in young people aged 10-19,” the statement read.
“Identifying positive cases through rapid lateral flow tests will mean that we can ensure those with infection do not return to school where they could pass the virus on to others,” it added.

Following this, the British government then recommends pupils and staff return to twice-weekly testing.

In the statement, UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid said, “Vaccines remain our greatest line of defense so I urge all 12-15-year-olds who have not come forward yet to get vaccinated, and all teachers to Get Boosted Now to protect yourself and those around you.”

Dr. Jenny Harries, Chief Executive of the UK Health Security Agency, added, “testing remains a vital part of our defenses against Covid-19 and is critical in breaking chains of transmission.” 
“It really makes sense to get tested before going back to the classroom so that as many students as possible can keep attending school,” she said.

Under current guidance, UK schools are expected to offer “face-to-face” teaching to all age groups this term, with online alternatives for pupils who are isolating.

Most schools in the UK are expected to reopen on Tuesday and Wednesday.

3 hr 7 min ago

France cuts isolation times and plans crackdown on unvaccinated amid record surge in Covid cases

From CNN's Tara John and Sandrine Amiel

The Omicron variant's rapid spread across France has prompted the government to slash Covid-19 isolation times for vaccinated people and move to further isolate the unvaccinated from public venues in a bid to ease the financial and social burdens of the outbreak.

Self-isolation times for fully vaccinated people who test positive will drop from 10 days to seven on Monday — and can be cut to five days with a negative test result, Health Minister Olivier Véran told the weekly Le Journal du Dimanche on Saturday.

"Unvaccinated people will have to isolate themselves for 10 days, with a possible exit after seven days under the same conditions," Véran said.

France reported 219,126 new infections on Saturday and became the sixth country to surpass 10 million total recorded cases of Covid-19.

The rule change also means contacts of positive cases will not be required to self-isolate as long as they are fully vaccinated, but they will have to test regularly, Véran said.

Changes have also been made to the time period in which people should receive their booster shot. From February 15, a booster dose will need to be taken four months, instead of the current seven months, after a second dose in order to be considered fully vaccinated.

France will also see mask mandates extend to children age 6 and above at public venues, like train stations, airports, markets, and movie theaters.

The new rules come into place on Monday, when French lawmakers will also examine a bill that would limit the unvaccinated from accessing restaurants, bars and other public venues, according to the proposed legislation published on the National Assembly's website.

2 hr 56 min ago

Why this Covid-19 surge is "unprecedented in this pandemic"

From CNN's Christina Maxouris and Holly Yan

The new year is starting with a massive influx of Covid-19 that's different from any other during this pandemic, doctors say.

"We're seeing a surge in patients again, unprecedented in this pandemic," said Dr. James Phillips, chief of disaster medicine at George Washington University Hospital.

"What's coming for the rest of the country could be very serious. And they need to be prepared."

Even health care workers are getting sidelined during the rapid rise of the Omicron variant, the most contagious strain of novel coronavirus to hit the US.

"Our health system is at a very different place than we were in previous surges," said emergency medicine professor Dr. Esther Choo.
"This strain is so infectious that I think all of us know many, many colleagues who are currently infected or have symptoms and are under quarantine," said Choo, associate professor at Oregon Health and Science University.
"We've lost at least 20% of our health care workforce — probably more."

Don't get a false sense of security with Omicron: Early studies suggest the Omicron variant may cause less severe disease than the Delta variant, which still makes up a considerable portion of US Covid-19 cases.

But because Omicron is much more contagious, the raw number of Covid-19 hospitalizations could get worse, Dr. Anthony Fauci said.

"When you have so many, many cases, even if the rate of hospitalization is lower with Omicron than it is with Delta, there's still the danger that you're going to have a surging of hospitalizations that might stress the health care system," said Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

