The latest on coronavirus pandemic and Omicron variant

By Fernando Alfonso III and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 8:10 a.m. ET, January 2, 2022
1 min ago

Lionel Messi tests positive for Covid-19, team says

Lionel Messi warms up before a game on December 12, in Paris, France. (Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images)

Lionel Messi is one of four Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) players to have tested positive for Covid-19, the club said in a statement on Sunday.

The other three players are Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico and Nathan Bitumazala.

All players are "in isolation and are subject to the appropriate health protocol," the ​team said.

PSG is scheduled to face Vannes Monday in the French Cup's round of 32.

18 min ago

At least 5 metro Atlanta school systems move to virtual learning coming out of the holiday break

From CNN's Alta Spells

At least five metro Atlanta school districts will begin with remote learning during the first week of the new year, as students prepare to return to school following the holiday break amid rising numbers of Covid-19 cases in the area.  

Students in Clayton County Public Schools will return to school virtually on Wednesday, with "independent virtual learning at home" going through Jan. 7, according to a press release from the school system. Students and staff will return to face-to-face learning on Jan. 10. 

On Tuesday, students attending Rockdale County Public Schools will begin the new year in "a virtual/remote learning environment," according to a message from the superintendent posted on the district's website. Virtual learning continues through Jan. 7. In-person learning begins on Jan. 10, for students and teachers. 

On Saturday: Atlanta Public Schools, as well as neighboring Fulton and DeKalb County Schools announced a return to virtual learning for their first week of classes as well.

All five of these Atlanta-area school districts aim to return to in-person learning on Jan. 10.