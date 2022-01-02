More than 2,200 flights canceled so far Sunday

Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks with CNN on Sunday. (CNN)

Dr. Anthony Fauci discussed whether shorter Covid-19 isolation guidelines from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were driven by science or by societal and business pressures.

“There’s no doubt that you do want to get people out into the workplace if they are without symptoms," Fauci told CNN.

“In the second half of a ten-day period, which would normally be a ten-day isolation period, the likelihood of transmissibility is considerably lower,” Fauci explained on CNN Sunday. “For that reason, the CDC made the judgment that it would be relatively low risk to get people out. You’re right – people are getting concerned about why not test people at that time? I, myself, feel that that’s a reasonable thing to do. I believe that the CDC soon will be coming out with more clarification of that, since it obviously has generated a number of questions about at that five-day period, should you or should you not be testing people? There will be further clarification of that coming very soon.”

“I’m not saying, yes, they should. I’m saying it’s something that absolutely should be considered, and I believe the CDC is going to clarify that,” said Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden. “I have been in favor of that. But then again, there’s a big picture of trying to do it in a way that is scientifically sound, but that also gets people back to work. The CDC is doing their very best in trying to get the right balance of getting people back, but doing it on a solid scientific basis.”