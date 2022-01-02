At least 5 metro Atlanta school systems move to virtual learning coming out of the holiday break

At least five metro Atlanta school districts will begin with remote learning during the first week of the new year, as students prepare to return to school following the holiday break amid rising numbers of Covid-19 cases in the area.

Students in Clayton County Public Schools will return to school virtually on Wednesday, with "independent virtual learning at home" going through Jan. 7, according to a press release from the school system. Students and staff will return to face-to-face learning on Jan. 10.

On Tuesday, students attending Rockdale County Public Schools will begin the new year in "a virtual/remote learning environment," according to a message from the superintendent posted on the district's website. Virtual learning continues through Jan. 7. In-person learning begins on Jan. 10, for students and teachers.

On Saturday: Atlanta Public Schools, as well as neighboring Fulton and DeKalb County Schools announced a return to virtual learning for their first week of classes as well.

All five of these Atlanta-area school districts aim to return to in-person learning on Jan. 10.