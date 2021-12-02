New York officials announce the identification of 5 Omicron cases

New York officials said Thursday they had identified five Omicron variant cases in New York state, not all of them among travelers, indicating community spread, but said all were mild.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, joined by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi, said the five confirmed cases “aren’t life-threatening” and “seem to be minor cases.” She added that she expects more cases to emerge in the coming days.

“We’re not changing our protocols, we are continuing where we are, but making sure that we work in concert together and encourage people to get tested, get tested often, get the vaccination — and that, again, is our best defense,” Hochul said.

Four of the five confirmed cases were identified in residents of New York City. Another case was identified in a resident of Suffolk County, New York.

The five confirmed cases in New York state are, according to Hochul:

A 67-year-old female from Suffolk County with mild symptoms. She recently traveled from South Africa and had at least one vaccine. She tested negative for Covid-19 on 11/25, and then tested positive on 11/30.

A person who lives Queens, New York City. Their vaccination status is currently unknown and officials did not have other details.

A person who lives Queens, New York City. Their vaccination status is currently unknown and officials did not have other details.

A person who lives Brooklyn, New York City. Their vaccination status is currently unknown and officials did not have other details.

A person who lives New York City, though their borough of residents is currently unknown. Their vaccination status is currently unknown and officials did not have other details, other that that this person is also another “suspected traveler” case.

“The Omicron variant is here in New York City and New York State. We are in a situation where there is community spread. This is not just due to people who are traveling,” Chokshi said.

Chokshi added that while the Suffolk County woman tested positive on Nov. 30, the sequencing results from her Covid-19 did not reveal the presence of the Omicron variant until Thursday. He added that approximately 15% of PCR tests in New York City undergo sequencing.

When asked whether Hochul plans to institute stronger mandates to combat Covid-19 as a result of these cases, the governor said the state is encouraging indoor mask use and vaccination, but said they “not going to overreact.”

She added that if more is learned about Omicron and its consequences, she will react quickly if needed.

She also said that contact tracing for all five cases has begun and that it’s too early to tell whether any of the cases are related.

