World
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Omicron coronavirus variant puts world on edge

By Adrienne Vogt, Ben Westcott, Adam Renton, Sheena McKenzie and Ed Upright, CNN

Updated 10:36 a.m. ET, November 30, 2021
25 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
2 hr 39 min ago

Omicron cases have been “extremely mild” so far, South African doctor says

From CNN's Naomi Thomas

Dr. Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association, on November 30.
Dr. Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association, on November 30. (CNN)

Dr. Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association and one of the doctors treating some patients with the Omicron variant, told CNN that the majority of cases of the variant that she has seen have been mild. 

Coetzee pointed out that it’s still very early days for the Omicron variant, and that, in the beginning, it’s typically not that severe, as younger people get infected and then it spreads further.

“The majority of what we are presenting to primary health care practitioners are extremely mild cases, so mild to moderate. And so, these patients, it means they don’t need to be hospitalized for now,” she said on CNN's "New Day."
“We try to get the message out there to the world to say listen, we’re not saying this is not going to be a disease going forward that’s going to cause severe disease; it will cause severe disease, but if this disease can cause to more than the majority of people mild symptoms, easily treatable at home, no need for admission, that’s a first prize.”

She said that they want to share the symptoms with people so they can understand that if they feel fatigued for a day or two, have a bit of a scratchy throat and body aches and pain — “we call it normally malaise, so I don’t feel generally well,” she said — that they should go and see their doctor. Doctors also need to test patients who come in with those symptoms. 

“If we can get that message out to the world, it means that we would most probably going forward have less severe cases, less people going too late to the doctors,” she said. “No system can afford that, not South Africa, not the United States. No one can afford that.” 

Asked if she had seen vaccinated people who contracted the Omicron variant, Coetzee said, “I have seen vaccinated people, and not really very sick. That might change going forward, as we say this is early days, and this is maybe what makes us hopeful.” 

36 min ago

Two Israeli doctors, both triple vaccinated, are confirmed with Omicron variant

From CNN's Andrew Carey and Amir Tal in Jerusalem

Two doctors working in Tel Aviv have been diagnosed with the Omicron variant, the Sheba Medical Center confirmed Tuesday, including the first known case of community spread of the variant in Israel. Both men had been vaccinated three times.

According to the hospital, a doctor in his 50s tested positive several days after returning from a conference in London.

The doctor's PCR tests before leaving Britain and on arrival back in Israel had produced negative results, so the man returned to work where he infected another doctor, a man in his 70s, the hospital says.

The pair are now resting at home with only very mild symptoms. All those who were in contact with the two men have been tested, with no positive results so far.

It brings the number of confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in Israel to four.

The first case was discovered in a person returning from Malawi. Details of the second case have not been made public, but Israeli media reports say it was found in a person returning from South Africa.

1 hr 48 min ago

Vaccines targeting Omicron could be approved in 3-4 months, says EU drug regulator 

From CNN's Niamh Kennedy in London 

Vaccines developed to target the new Omicron coronavirus variant could be approved in three to four months if needed, the chief of the European Union's drug regulator said on Tuesday. 

Although vaccines so far had proven "effective against the circulating variants," there is a need to "understand whether or not this will be the case" with Omicron, Emer Cooke, Executive Director of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), told the European Parliament.

A two-week laboratory testing process must first take place to establish whether the current crop of vaccines provide protection against Omicron, Cooke said.  

Health officials will also have to consider how the European situation compares to that of South Africa, Cooke said, pointing to the EU's older population, higher vaccine uptake and booster rollout as key factors. 

If there is a need to change the current vaccines, companies will then have to adapt their formulations to include the new sequencing, Cooke said. She added that the EMA is working with drug companies and other regulators to ensure they are "as prepared and ready as possible" .

Were there a need to change the existing vaccines, we could be in a position to have those approved within three to four months," Cooke said.

Cooke also stressed "that the current vaccines provide protection."

She also reinforced the importance of pushing forward with the booster rollout across the bloc so that those eligible for the additional protection receive it. 

1 hr 47 min ago

Omicron variant in the Netherlands a week earlier than previously known

From CNN’s Mick Krever and Eleanor Pickston

The Omicron variant was present in The Netherlands as early as Nov. 19, a week earlier than previously known, the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment said Tuesday.

That’s a week before last Friday — when 14 passengers on two flights from South Africa tested positive for the Omicron variant after arrival in the Netherlands.

The variant was confirmed in two test samples taken on Nov. 19 and Nov. 23, RIVM said.

“It is not yet clear whether these people had also visited southern Africa,” the statement added. “The GGD [Municipal Public Health Service] will notify the people involved and start source and contact tracing.”

The two newly discovered cases takes the total number of confirmed Omicron infections in the Netherlands to 16, an RIVM spokesperson confirmed to CNN.

1 hr 47 min ago

Covid-19 vaccine mandates are divisive. But Europe is starting to show how they can work

From CNN's Eliza Mackintosh in London

Earlier this month, Austria took a step once unthinkable for a Western democracy: It announced that Covid-19 vaccinations would become compulsory for its entire population.

Up until then, governments around the world had rejected the idea of a universal coronavirus vaccine mandate, opting instead for incentives and other "nudges" to motivate people to get shots. Even in authoritarian states, like China, it is not mandatory policy.

Austria's extraordinary move came just days after it introduced a lockdown for the unvaccinated -- a restriction that went farther than other European nations in singling out the people who have been driving a worrying surge in hospitalizations.

The series of decisions leading Austria to this point reflects the desperate position governments find themselves in as they look to protect public health systems and tentative economic recoveries as cases soar across Europe. The continent is once again ground zero for the global pandemic, despite the widespread availability of vaccines.

It is that irony that has drawn the ire of Europe's leaders, who are growing increasingly frustrated by vaccine skeptics and other pockets of the population still resisting Covid-19 vaccination programs.

Austria's tough new measures were unveiled before the announcement of the discovery of the Omicron variant late last week, which triggered fears that the winter Covid-19 wave could be more brutal than previously thought. The news of the variant could push more countries to harden their approach, pivoting from voluntary to mandatory measures in a last-ditch effort to get shots in arms.

In explaining Austria's decision, Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg pointed to the successes of Italy and France, which have introduced vaccine mandates in all but name — requiring health passes as proof of vaccination, a negative test or recent recovery from infection to attend public gatherings, travel or go to work — in conjunction with public health measures, like mask wearing.

Both countries have also made vaccination mandatory for health workers — two of five countries to do so in Europe, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

South Africa is now mulling compulsory Covid-19 shots following the discovery of the Omicron variant. And on Tuesday, Greece announced that vaccinations for citizens over the age of 60 will be mandatory from mid-January.

Read more of this report here:

Covid-19 vaccine mandates are divisive, but they can work. Europe is starting to show how
RELATED

Covid-19 vaccine mandates are divisive, but they can work. Europe is starting to show how

3 hr 18 min ago

China locks down cities near Mongolia border amid Covid-19 outbreak

From CNN's Beijing Bureau and Hannah Ritchie

Medical staff prepare for Covid-19 tests on November 28 in Manzhouli, Inner Mongolia, an autonomous region of northeastern China.
Medical staff prepare for Covid-19 tests on November 28 in Manzhouli, Inner Mongolia, an autonomous region of northeastern China. (Zhang Hechang/VCG/Getty Images)

China has locked down several cities close to its northern border with Mongolia, following several outbreaks of Covid-19.

The largest flareup is in the Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, a crucial land port of entry bordering Russia.

On Tuesday the city had 34 confirmed cases, bringing its total number of cases to 73 since the start of the current outbreak which began on Saturday.

Inner Mongolia is an autonomous region of northeastern China, bordering the independent country Mongolia and Russia.

On Monday, a total of 42 locally transmitted cases were also reported across two provinces and three municipalities in northern China, mostly in the city of Hulunbuir.

The city of Manzhouli has conducted three city-wide mass testings on its 300,000 residents over three days, according to the local government. The third round of testing happened Tuesday morning.

The city has been placed under a strict lockdown, with public transport suspended and 24-hour guarded checkpoints set up around its borders.

All residents are prohibited from going out -- apart from medical support staff and material delivery personnel. Businesses, schools, universities, and kindergartens are closed across Manzhouli, the local government said in a press release Monday.

Genome sequencing of the first three cases in Manzhouli found that the infections may have been spread via “imported goods," the Center for Epidemic Prevention and Control in Manzhouli said Tuesday.

From December 1, Manzhouli railway port will suspend the import of non-container goods that require manual handling.

Several other cities -- some hundreds of miles from Manzhouli -- have also been locked down, with major roads connecting the districts blocked off.

1 hr 47 min ago

Greece makes vaccines mandatory for over-60s

From CNN’s Chris Liakos in Paris

A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in Thessaloniki on November 26.
A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in Thessaloniki on November 26. (Sakis Mitrolidis/AFP/Getty Images)

Covid-19 vaccinations for all Greek citizens over the age of 60 will soon be mandatory, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced Tuesday.

Citizens who have not booked their first dose by January 16 will face a 100 euro (US $113) fine each passing month.

Money raised from the fines will go to a special fund to finance Greek hospitals.

“It’s a decision that tormented me personally I have to tell you. However, I feel a bigger responsibility to stand by the most vulnerable, even if they may be unhappy temporarily. I have absolutely no doubt that our political decision will save lives,” said Mitsotakis.
“It is not a punishment, I would say it is a price of health."

Mitsotakis also warned that citizens should be vigilant as the new Omicron variant “will sooner or later make its appearance in Greece,” noting once again that the answer is not another lockdown.

Greece, like much of Europe, has been grappling with a fresh wave of infections and big rise in hospitalizations.

4 hr 21 min ago

London tube passengers told to wear face mask or risk fine

From CNN’s Allegra Goodwin in London

Passengers on London public transport have been told to wear a face mask or risk a £200 (US $267) fine from Tuesday, in line with tightened government restrictions.

Face coverings are now mandatory on public transport and in shops across the United Kingdom, as part of tougher restrictions to help prevent the spread of the new Omicron variant. 

All customers travelling on Transport for London’s (TfL) network -- which includes buses, underground and overground trains -- must wear a face covering or “risk being fined, unless they are exempt,” TfL said in a statement Tuesday. 

Face coverings have remained mandatory on TfL services since the UK government removed the national mask mandate on public transport over the summer.

But in reality, many passengers in the capital regularly travel without a face covering, and TfL has admitted enforcement powers had been “highly limited."

Public transport passengers must now wear a face covering for their entire journey, including “in stations and on platforms,” as well as in taxi and private hire vehicles,” TfL said. It added that people who have trouble breathing, children and anyone who finds masks difficult to manage correctly could be exempt. 

“TfL’s 500 uniformed enforcement officers and TfL’s police partners will be out across the transport network ensuring that customers comply with the government regulation. Anybody who does not comply may be refused entry, directed to leave the network or face a fine,” TfL added in its statement. 

TfL will also be handing out face masks at various locations across the UK capital for a short time. 

4 hr 41 min ago

Omicron will "pose some challenges" to Winter Olympics but China confident they'll go ahead as scheduled

From CNN's Beijing Bureau

People walk in front of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics logos at the National Aquatics Center in Beijing on April 9.
People walk in front of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics logos at the National Aquatics Center in Beijing on April 9. (Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

China has “every confidence” it will be able to hold the Winter Olympics in February, despite the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Tuesday.

“The Omicron variant will definitely pose some challenges on the epidemic prevention and control in terms of the Winter Olympics," Zhao said during a news briefing.
"But with China's experience, I have every confidence that the Winter Olympics will be held smoothly and successfully as scheduled,” Zhao added.

Several cases of the Omicron variant have now been confirmed across Asia Pacific -- including in Australia, Japan and the semi-autonomous city of Hong Kong. 

China is yet to issue travel restrictions in response to the new variant, but maintains strict controls over its borders as it continues to pursue a zero-covid strategy. 

Zhao said China appreciated South Africa's timely sharing of information on the discovery of the Omicron variant. He added that the Chinese government would work with southern African countries to defeat the new strain through solidarity, cooperation and joint efforts.