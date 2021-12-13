World
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Tornadoes devastate several states

live news

Live

Latest on Omicron variant

Live Updates

First confirmed death from Omicron variant in UK

By Meg Wagner and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 9:14 AM ET, Mon December 13, 2021
4 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
16 min ago

Oxford study shows reduced effectiveness of Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines against Omicron variant

From CNN's Jamie Gumbrecht

There’s a substantial decrease in effectiveness of the Pfizer and AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccines against the Omicron variant, according to a study from researchers at Oxford University.

The results suggest the Omicron variant may drive a new wave of coronavirus infections, the researchers said, although there’s no evidence it would lead to an increase in severe disease or deaths. 

“Our findings show that vaccine effectiveness against symptomatic disease with the Omicron variant is significantly lower than with the Delta variant,” the researchers wrote. These findings align with other recently released studies looking at the effectiveness of vaccines against the Omicron variant. 

The Oxford researchers used blood samples collected from people who had received two doses of the AstraZeneca or Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines. For the Pfizer vaccine, effectiveness was lower against Omicron than against Delta, except for two to nine weeks after the second dose. Among those who received two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, “there was no protective effect of vaccination against symptomatic disease with Omicron from 15 weeks after the second dose.”

These results may be due in part to differences in the populations who received the vaccines. The AstraZeneca vaccine was used early in the UK’s vaccination program, including in nursing homes and among older and higher-risk populations. The Pfizer vaccine’s high level of effectiveness against Omicron at two to nine weeks after the second dose is likely among recently vaccinated young adults and teens.

The study was released as a preprint, which means it has not been peer-reviewed or published.

The researchers noted they could not determine whether vaccines protect against severe disease because of the small number of Omicron cases and the lag between infection and severe illness. “It will be some time before effectiveness against severe disease with Omicron can be estimated but, based on experience with other variants, this is likely to be substantially higher than the estimates against symptomatic disease,” they wrote.    

“These data are important but are only one part of the picture,” Matthew Snape, a co-author of the paper and professor in pediatrics and vaccinology at the University of Oxford, said in a statement. “They only look at neutralising antibodies after the second dose, but do not tell us about cellular immunity, and this will also be tested using stored samples once the assays are available.”

“Importantly, we have not yet assessed the impact of a ‘third dose’ booster, which we know significantly increases antibody concentrations, and it is likely that this will lead to improved potency against the Omicron variant.”
19 min ago

Omicron variant spreading at "phenomenal rate" in UK, health secretary says

From CNN's Robert Iddiols

Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Sajid Javid leaves 10 Downing Street on December 07, 2021 in London, England.
Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Sajid Javid leaves 10 Downing Street on December 07, 2021 in London, England. (Rob Pinney/Getty Images)

The Omicron coronavirus variant is spreading at a “phenomenal rate” in the UK, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Monday. 

There are “about 10 people” currently in hospital in England with the new variant, Javid told Sky News. He said he could not confirm if anyone in the country had died from Omicron but warned "there is always a lag between infection and then hospitalization and then, sadly, death." 

"What we now know about Omicron is that ... it's spreading at a phenomenal rate, something that we've never seen before, it's doubling every two to three days in infections," Javid said. "That means we're facing a tidal wave of infection, we're once again in a race between the vaccine and the virus." 

Omicron was probably behind around 40% of infections in London, the health secretary said. He was speaking as guidelines asking people to work from home came into force on Monday.

Javid urged Britons to accept the offer a third dose of coronavirus vaccine, echoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson who delivered a televised address Sunday on the need to boost inoculations.  

“I’m afraid it is now clear that two doses of vaccine are simply not enough to give the level of protection we all need,” Johnson said. “But the good news is that our scientists are confident that with a third dose – a booster dose – we can all bring our level of protection back up." 

22 min ago

There's a new mask mandate in New York state starting today

From CNN's Artemis Moshtaghian, Laura Ly and Kelly Murray

Governor Kathy Hochul announcement on the launching of Homeowner Assistance Fund with Federal money at Governor's office on 6th December 2021 in New York, US.
Governor Kathy Hochul announcement on the launching of Homeowner Assistance Fund with Federal money at Governor's office on 6th December 2021 in New York, US. (Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket/Getty Images)

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it.

On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from today until at least Jan. 15. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.

The governor said she is trying to get ahead of what she calls a "winter surge" for three main reasons: increased cases, reduced hospital capacity and insufficient vaccination rates in certain areas, according to a news release.

Anyone who violates the mask mandate could face fines of up to $1,000 and is subject to all civil and criminal penalties.

"As Governor, my two top priorities are to protect the health of New Yorkers and to protect the health of our economy," Hochul said. "We shouldn't have reached the point where we are confronted with a winter surge, especially with the vaccine at our disposal, and I share many New Yorkers' frustration that we are not past this pandemic yet."

But the mandate brought a sharp response from one county leader.

According to a statement from Rockland County Executive Ed Day, "I told the Governor's staff that we cannot and will not enforce this requirement as it currently stands. How do you enforce something that's based on a press release that does not contain adequate information and explanation? The Governor has said that this program will be reevaluated on January 15, 2022, but what metrics will be used as part of this reevaluation?"

22 min ago

First confirmed death from Omicron variant in UK

From CNN's Niamh Kennedy

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits the Health at the Stowe vaccination centre in central London on December 13th, 2021. - Johnson warned of a looming "tidal wave" of Omicron, and brought forward a target to give over-18s a booster jab by one month to the end of December. 
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits the Health at the Stowe vaccination centre in central London on December 13th, 2021. - Johnson warned of a looming "tidal wave" of Omicron, and brought forward a target to give over-18s a booster jab by one month to the end of December.  (Jeremy Selwyn/AFP/Getty Images)

The UK has confirmed its first death from the Omicron coronavirus variant, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday.

Johnson provided no further details on the case and did not specify if the person was vaccinated.

Speaking during a visit to a vaccination center in central London, Johnson said the Omicron variant "is spiking now in London and some other parts of country."

"And sadly, yes Omicron is producing hospitalizations and sadly at least one patient is now confirmed to have died with Omicron."

The variant is now accounting for about 40% of cases in London, according to Johnson who said that "by tomorrow it will be the majority of cases."

The UK will now need to "hit warp speed" on its rollout of booster doses, Johnson said, stressing the need to "attain a pace and daily number of booster doses that we have never seen before."