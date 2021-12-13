First confirmed death from Omicron variant in UK

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits the Health at the Stowe vaccination centre in central London on December 13th, 2021. - Johnson warned of a looming "tidal wave" of Omicron, and brought forward a target to give over-18s a booster jab by one month to the end of December. (Jeremy Selwyn/AFP/Getty Images)

The UK has confirmed its first death from the Omicron coronavirus variant, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday.

Johnson provided no further details on the case and did not specify if the person was vaccinated.

Speaking during a visit to a vaccination center in central London, Johnson said the Omicron variant "is spiking now in London and some other parts of country."

"And sadly, yes Omicron is producing hospitalizations and sadly at least one patient is now confirmed to have died with Omicron."

The variant is now accounting for about 40% of cases in London, according to Johnson who said that "by tomorrow it will be the majority of cases."

The UK will now need to "hit warp speed" on its rollout of booster doses, Johnson said, stressing the need to "attain a pace and daily number of booster doses that we have never seen before."