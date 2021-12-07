Health Secretary Sajid Javid updating MPs on the governments coronavirus plans, in the House of Commons, London on Monday December 6th, 2021. (Photo by House of Commons/PA Images via Getty Images) (House of Commons/PA/Getty Images)

England has detected community transmission of the Omicron coronavirus variant, UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Monday.

"We can conclude there is now community transmission across multiple regions of England," Javid said in the House of Commons.

Javid said the United Kingdom has confirmed 261 Omicron cases in England, 71 in Scotland, and 4 in Wales, for a total of 336 confirmed Omicron variant cases. "This includes cases with no links to international travel," Javid added.

"Recent analysis from the UK Health Security Agency suggests that the window between infection and infectiousness may be shorter for the Omicron variant than for the Delta variant," Javid said.

"But we don't yet have a complete picture of whether Omicron causes more severe disease or indeed how it interacts with the vaccines, and so we can't say for certain at this point whether Omicron has the potential to knock us off our road to recovery," he added.

Last week, the UK Health Security Agency told CNN that community transmission of the Omicron variant was detected in several cases found in Scotland.