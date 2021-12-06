World
The latest on the Omicron variant

By Ivana Kottasová and Kathryn Snowdon, CNN

Updated 5:22 a.m. ET, December 6, 2021
1 min ago

Africa’s largest telecom makes vaccines mandatory for staff

From CNN's Wayne Chang in Hong Kong

Africa’s largest telecom conglomerate MTN Group will require all employees to be fully vaccinated starting January 2022, the company announced on Monday.

MTN Group warned that workers who refuse vaccination may face consequences.

It said it was “not obliged to continue the employment contract” for those who are “not exempt from vaccinations either through risk assessment or agreed exclusions but still refuse vaccination.” 

MTN group president and chief executive officer Ralph Mupita said the decision to make vaccines mandatory was guided by the group's responsibility to follow the “highest standards of health and safety.”

Mupita also urged more vaccinations to be made available for African nations, and said the travel bans imposed on African countries arising from the Omicron variant were “not based on science” and “unjust.”

“African countries are being punished for the very transparency that’s actually needed to successfully combat the impact on lives and livelihoods of the COVID-19 virus,” he added.

8 min ago

South Africa's President urges people to get vaccinated as Omicron cases rise

From CNN's Wayne Chang in Hong Kong

South African hospitals have been ramping up preparations to admit more patients as the the country enters its fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a weekly newsletter Monday.  

Ramaphosa said the newly identified Omicron variant is dominating new infections across the country.

“Over the last week, the number of daily infections has increased five-fold. Nearly a quarter of all COVID-19 tests now come back positive. Compare this to two weeks ago, when the proportion of positive tests was sitting at around 2%,” Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa urged more people to get vaccinated, exercise social distancing and wear masks:

South Africa now has sufficient supplies of vaccines and we have vaccine stations set up in every part of the country. As every day passes, and as infections rise, the reasons to get vaccinated become more compelling and the need becomes ever more urgent. We must reinvigorate our masking programme, where we insist on no entry into any public or business facility without a mask.”

South Africa’s National Coronavirus Command Council will convene a meeting “soon” to review the state of the pandemic, which would enable the country to take “whatever further measures are needed to keep people safe and healthy.”

35 min ago

China aims for 'zero-Covid', but cases have been above zero for seven weeks

From CNN's Nectar Gan and Steve George in Hong Kong

As the newly identified Omicron variant pops up in more and more countries, China is determined as ever to eliminate Covid-19 within its borders — but it hasn't been able to achieve that ambitious goal for the past seven weeks.

Since October 17, China has reported at least one locally transmitted case every day, as local outbreaks continue to flare up one after another with increasingly short intermissions. 

While its caseload pales in comparison with those of many countries — including the United States, which is averaging more than 100,000 new cases a day — the unceasing flareups underscore the growing challenge China faces to keep infections at zero.

