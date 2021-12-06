Next pandemic could be more lethal, warns Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine researcher

Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert, Professor of Vaccinology at Oxford University, and co-developer of the AstraZeneca vaccine, at the Cheltenham Literature Festival, on October 11, 2021 in Cheltenham, England. (David Levenson/Getty Images)

As the world continues to grapple with the challenges posed by the new Omicron coronavirus variant, the co-creator of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has warned that the next pandemic "could be more contagious or more lethal, or both."

Sarah Gilbert, a professor of vaccinology at the University of Oxford, said the Covid-19 pandemic "will not be the last time the virus threatens our lives and our livelihoods."

Gilbert made the remarks during the annual Richard Dimbleby lecture, which is set to be broadcast on the BBC on Monday.

"The truth is the next one could be worse," she said, adding:

Just as we invest in armed forces and intelligence and diplomacy to defend against wars, we must invest in people, research, manufacturing and institutions to defend against pandemics.

She said that recent surges in case numbers, the imposition of lockdowns and mandatory vaccinations and the discovery of the Omicron variant have shown that "this pandemic is not done with us."