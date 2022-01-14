As Covid-19 hospitalizations reach new highs, more states and health care systems are cutting back services that aren't urgent and relying on National Guard personnel to fill staffing gaps as infected health care employees miss work to recover and patient demand grows.

While officials have started to call out very early signs that the Omicron coronavirus wave is peaking — or at least plateauing — in parts of the Northeast, experts say it will be weeks before any change can be declared a trend. Until then, the surge has put frontline workers in the medical industry and others at higher risk.

Here's a look at the latest official US Covid-19 figures on cases, deaths and vaccinations:

The US is now averaging 786,468 new Covid-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. The average daily case rate has more than doubled in the past two weeks. And likely next week, the US will have reported at least one infection for every five people since the start of the pandemic. The US is now averaging 1,673 new deaths each day, according to JHU. This is 31% higher than a week ago.

There are 155,935 people currently hospitalized with Covid-19, according to the Department of Health and Human Services, breaking previous record highs for the third day in a row. This includes nearly 26,000 adults who are in the intensive care unit with Covid-19.

About 1.3 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered each day over the past week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered each day over the past week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About two-thirds of the eligible population (ages 5+) are fully vaccinated, but at least one in five eligible people are unvaccinated. There are about 333,000 people getting their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine each day.

Here's how hospitalizations have changed over time, according to HHS data: