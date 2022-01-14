Canadians told to "hunker down" again for winter as Omicron continues to challenge health care system

Data released Friday showed the number of people in hospitals with Covid-19 quadrupled in Canada in little more than month.
This comes as, Canadian public health officials warned that a punishing surge of new hospitalizations would put considerable strain on the health care system well into next month.
Recent data indicates that hospitalizations have not increased at the same "explosive rate" as cases, Canada’s top doctor confirmed Friday during a Covid-19 briefing.
But despite that data, Canada’s chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam says the, "sudden acceleration and enormous volume of cases associated with an Omicron surge puts an intense strain on hospitals over several weeks, and adds to longer-lasting impacts such as extended backlogs and a strained workforce.”
Dr. Tam also noted that critical care admissions, however, had not increased at the same pace and the length of stay in hospital for patients seemed to be shorter than with previous waves of the pandemic.
Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned Canadians earlier this month to "hunker down" for winter.
“The strain on the healthcare system is tremendous and as much as we can do, all of us, individually, collectively, to decrease the pressure on the hospital system, our exhausted healthcare workers on the frontline, I think that’s really what we need to be focusing on,” Dr. Howard Njoo, Canada’s deputy chief public health officer, said.
According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, Canada has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world with about 4 in every 5 Canadians fully vaccinated.