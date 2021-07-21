Vaccinations accelerate in France after Macron's "health pass" announcement

People wait to receive a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Perpignan, France, on July 18. (Raymond Roig/AFP/Getty Images)

The number of people signing up to get vaccinated in France has picked up after President Emmanuel Macron announced measures pushing French people to get vaccinated, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on TF1 on Wednesday.

“The President of the Republic spoke on July 12th, there has been more than 3 million additional appointments bookings since. It is true that it had slowed down quite a lot in June, but it has picked up again very strongly,” Castex said.

Last week marked a record in terms of appointment bookings, with around, 3.7 million French people signing up to get vaccinated, according to a tweet from medical booking site Doctolib on Monday.

Overall, since the announcement, around 4.3 million people booked an appointment to get their first dose, according to a CNN calculation of numbers from Doctolib.

Some background: On July 12 Macron announced that all health care workers — in hospitals, nursing and retirement homes, even home-care nurses — must be fully inoculated against Covid or, quite simply, they won't be paid after September 15.

And beginning August 1, nobody will be allowed in any French bar, restaurant, shopping mall, concert hall, or any long-distance train or airplane without a "sanitary pass" attesting to full vaccination or a recent negative Covid test. Violators could face fines up to 45,000 euros ($53,000) and a year in jail.

Macron further incentivized this push toward vaccination by announcing that government reimbursement for most Covid tests are ending, making it increasingly expensive to keep current the now all but mandatory health pass.