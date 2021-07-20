2 American athletes tested positive for Covid-19 days before the Games

Two American athletes have tested positive for Covid-19 days before the start of the Tokyo Olympics.

Kara Eaker, a member of the US gymnastics team, tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, her father confirmed to CNN affiliate KMBC by telephone on Monday morning.

And Katie Lou Samuelson, a member of the US Olympic 3x3 Women's Basketball Team, announced on Instagram that she will not be able to compete in the Games after being diagnosed with Covid-19.

In addition, Zach LaVine of the US Olympic men's basketball squad will not travel with the team to Japan on Monday as planned because of health and safety protocols, USA Basketball announced Monday. No other details were released, but USA Basketball said it was hopeful LaVine will be able to join the team later this week.

The incidents represent the broader challenges in holding the Olympics, which start Friday amid a pandemic.

Eaker, an 18-year-old alternate member of the gymnastics team, recently arrived in Japan for the Games, which start Friday.

Despite displaying no symptoms and being vaccinated, Eaker had multiple Covid-19 tests come back positive after she arrived in Japan, her father, Mark Eaker, said.

