An aerial view of the Tokyo Olympic Village on July 19. Yuki Iwamura/AFP/Getty Images

The opening ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is only days away, but the rising number of Covid-19 cases tied to the competition has fueled concerns as to whether the Olympics can be safely held during the ongoing pandemic.

More than 50 confirmed Covid-19 cases linked to the Games have been reported. Teams from more than 200 countries are due to arrive in the city in the coming days.

As of Friday, more than 15,000 Olympic people had entered Japan, according to Thomas Bach, president of the IOC.

Here's a look at some of the Covid-19 measures being implemented at the Olympic Village and Games' venues:

Organizers announced this month that the Tokyo venues will not have spectators due to the city's coronavirus state of emergency — an unprecedented move, according to an International Olympic Committee spokesperson said.

The Olympic Village, containing 21 residential buildings, will house about 11,000 athletes and is prepped with Covid-19 testing and health centers.

There are signs reminding residents to wear face masks and keep at least one meter (about 3.3 feet) away from each other.

Athletes will be contact-traced and tested for Covid-19 daily.

If athletes test positive, they will be taken to an isolation facility outside the Olympic Village, and will not be able to compete.

Japan, meanwhile, has grappled with a second wave of infections in the spring, with numbers peaking in April and May with close to 6,000 newly recorded cases per day. Cases began falling in June, but have risen again in recent weeks.