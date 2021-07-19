US Olympics committee confirms alternate on women's gymnastics team tests positive for Covid-19

A view of the interior of the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo, Japan. The venue will host artistic, rhythmic and trampoline gymnastics. Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP/Getty Images

The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee has confirmed that an alternate on the women’s artistic gymnastics team tested positive for Covid-19.

The unidentified athlete has been transferred to a hotel to quarantine.

Here is the full statement from the committee: