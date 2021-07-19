US Olympics committee confirms alternate on women's gymnastics team tests positive for Covid-19

The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee has confirmed that an alternate on the women’s artistic gymnastics team tested positive for Covid-19.
The unidentified athlete has been transferred to a hotel to quarantine.
Here is the full statement from the committee:
The health and safety of our athletes, coaches and staff is our top priority. We can confirm that an alternate on the women’s artistic gymnastics team tested positive for COVID-19. In alignment with local rules and protocols, the athlete has been transferred to a hotel to quarantine. Out of respect for the individual’s privacy, we cannot provide more information at this time.