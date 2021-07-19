If "recalcitrant people" don't get vaccinated, expect a "smoldering" outbreak in the US, Fauci says

Blank vaccination cards sit on a table at a Family Heath Center mobile Covid-19 vaccination site in Santee, South Carolina, on Tuesday, July 13. Micah Green/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The United States can expect a “smoldering” outbreak if more “recalcitrant people” don’t get vaccinated, according to National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci.

“If we don't get a significant proportion of these recalcitrant people vaccinated, you're going to be seeing a smoldering of this outbreak in our country for a considerable period of time,” Fauci told CNN’s Kate Bolduan on Monday. “Which is really unfortunate, because what everybody wants in this country – and elsewhere throughout the world – is to be able to crush this outbreak in the sense of getting the level of vaccination so high that the virus has no place to go.”

“But you're not going to have that until you get a very substantial proportion of the population vaccinated, and we're not there yet,” he said.

Fauci suggested that “trusted messengers” and full approval of the vaccines might persuade more people to get vaccinated.

“I still maintain hope that if we can get trusted messengers, that even those people who appear to be recalcitrant now could be persuaded when their family physician, their health care provider, their trusted clergy members in the community – if they can reach out to them, not government officials, but people who are trusted in the community – I think we can sway some proportion of those people.”

Fauci also said that “I believe when the vaccines get fully approved and full licensure, even though it's no doubt that they are highly effective now and very safe … you're going to see more people get vaccinated.”