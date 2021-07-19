Number of Covid-19 cases linked to Tokyo 2020 Games rises to 61

Dr. Amy Compton-Phillips, the chief clinical officer at Providence Health System, said Olympic officials in Tokyo are "doing the right thing" to stop the spread of Covid-19 among athletes in the Olympic village.

Tokyo 2020 reported Monday that there are at least 58 Covid-19 cases linked to the Olympic Games so far. The Olympic Village, containing 21 residential buildings, will house about 11,000 athletes.

Compton-Phillips said officials are diligently screening, testing and isolating people.

"They're doing what one does with a novel pathogen when you want to contain it, not mitigate the spread, not slow down the spread, but stop it in its tracks," she told CNN on Monday. "What they're doing is actually preventing the Covid virus from getting out of control in the village, and as you noted, out of control in the broader Japanese community, so they're doing the right thing."

She said while there have been positive cases as people arrive in Tokyo for the Games, the positivity rate is still relatively low.

That is something that she said does give her "comfort," adding there are reasons why there are still some infections popping up.

"Particularly access to vaccines in other countries and being able to get people fully vaccinated before they get to the village. But the higher the number of vaccinated people go, the lower risk of epidemic spread amongst the Olympic Village," she said.