Fire at Notre Dame CathedralBy Brian Ries, Veronica Rocha, Rob Picheta, Euan McKirdy, Jessie Yeung, Gianluca Mezzofiore and Paul P. Murphy, CNN
See the charred inside of Notre Dame Cathedral
Remarkable photos and video show the scale of the damage inside the iconic 850-year-old Gothic cathedral in Paris, which was partially destroyed in a fire.
Watch:
Conspiracies about the Notre Dame fire are making rounds on the internet
From CNN's Gianluca Mezzofiore
Even before the blaze at Notre Dame was extinguished, conspiracy theories and fake news about the fire had ricocheted around the internet.
The most egregious examples of disinformation originated in the darker corners of the internet, but many found bigger audiences on social media.
And big social media companies appeared to struggle to contain the spread of the content.
Here are some of those conspiracy theories:
- One prominent conspiracy theory revolved around the claim that the fire had been deliberately started. InfoWars, a fringe website which is known for spreading conspiracy theories, published a story which suggested the fire had been intentionally set.The claim was based on a single erroneous tweet, which was later deleted. The InfoWars story remains online.
- On Twitter, a fake account made to look like one operated by CNN claimed the fire was caused by terrorism. The account, which was created in April, was only removed several hours after CNN publicly called out Twitter over it.
- One strategy appeared to be the use of old and unrelated articles about Catholic churches being desecrated in France to insinuate that the Notre Dame fire was an intentional act.
What we know: Paris Prosecutor Rémy Heitz said that while the cause of the fire has not been established, it was likely "accidental." "Nothing shows that it's an intentional act" he said in a press conference on Tuesday
CNN's Donie O'Sullivan contributed to this report.
Donations for the reconstruction of Notre Dame top $700 million
From CNN’s Martin Goillandeau and Chris Liakos in London
The total amount of donations by French business leaders and businesses for the reconstruction of Notre Dame confirmed by CNN so far has topped $700 million.
The latest donations of $28 million come from French billionaires Marc Ladreit de Lacharrière, Martin and Olivier Bouygues and the Crédit Agricole — Pays de France Foundation.
In a statement, French bank Crédit Agricole said it was "sharing the collective emotion caused by the damage to this jewel of our heritage."
London's Westminster Abbey bells to ring tonight in solidarity with French
The bells on Westminster Abbey in London will ring out at 5:43 p.m. local time to mark the moment the Notre Dame fire began, UK Prime Minister Theresa May said.
She said the move would “underline our solidarity with France and her people."
“And later this week, on Maundy Thursday, bells will ring at cathedrals and churches across England,” May said.
May said experts from Historic England will coordinate with their colleagues across the area to make an offer of support once the full extent of the damage has been assessed.
“Notre-Dame is one of the most beautiful buildings in the world — a symbol of France and the French people, and cherished across the globe. The images of destruction we saw last night were truly heart-rending,” she said.
She continued: “When it comes to the task of rebuilding, French craftsmen and women are among the finest in the world. As they prepare to embark on this daunting task, we stand ready to offer any UK experience and expertise that could be helpful in the work that lies ahead to restore this magnificent cathedral.”
Teams still surveying structural risk at Notre Dame
Workers will attempt to preserve the infrastructure of the Notre Dame over the next 48 hours, French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner told reporters outside the cathedral.
There is still structural risk to the building, which is being surveyed, he said.
Castaner added that it will take an enormous amount of time to reconstruct the building, saying that the process would take "days (and) months."
He said there was no suggestion that the cause was anything other than accidental, but confirmed that an investigation is underway to identify the precise reason for the blaze.
Timeline of Notre Dame alarms emerges
From CNN’s Saskya Vandoorne in Paris
Some details of the chronology of Monday's fire are beginning to emerge.
At 6:20 p.m. local time (12:20 p.m. ET), security guards at the Notre Dame first heard the fire alarm and evacuated the cathedral, even though they didn't see any sign of a fire, a spokesman for the Paris fire brigade told CNN.
The fire alarm rang again at 6:43 p.m. local time (12:43 p.m. ET). That's when the cathedral’s security officers noticed the fire, Paris Prosecutor Rémy Heitz confirmed during a press conference on Tuesday.
Companies pour more money into rebuilding fund
As Paris looks to restore its iconic cathedral to its former glory, it appears funding won't be an issue.
French cosmetics company L'Oréal, along with The Bettencourt Meyers family and the Bettencourt Schueller Foundation, have said they will donate 200 million euros ($226 million) to the restoration efforts.
That puts the amount of donations so far from French tycoons and businesses, confirmed by CNN, at 601 million euros ($679 million).
That total doesn't include money from the city of Paris and the French government.
Workers remove precious artworks from cathedral
Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo has tweeted a video of artworks being carefully removed from Notre Dame and taken away for preservation and protection.
Items rescued from the blaze include the Crown of Thorns, which some believe was placed on the head of Jesus during the crucifixion, and the linen Tunic of St Louis.
The works are being sent to Paris City Hall and to the Louvre museum for safekeeping.
Paris mourns its 'Lady' after Notre Dame inferno
From CNN's Eliza Mackintosh
At dawn on Tuesday, as the first blush of sunrise illuminated Notre-Dame de Paris, residents gathered on the left bank of the river Seine to see the damage wrought by a devastating fire that had engulfed the historic cathedral overnight.
"For me, it's much more than stones, it's a part of myself that is burning," said Sarah Virot, 32, who works for a Christian association in the capital.
Notre Dame sits at the French capital's geographical and psychological heart, on a small island called the Île de la Cité, embraced on both sides by the Seine.
It's not just the center of the city, but of the country; from it, all other distances to the capital are measured. And so, for Parisians, the cathedral is not just a religious structure, but a shared legacy.
If the Eiffel Tower came to signify the city's sparkling future, Notre Dame has, for generations, embodied its past. "She is the heart of Paris, eternal and spiritual," Parent du Châtelet added.
Read more about how Parisians are coming to terms with a monumental loss here.