1,300 people are being evacuated from a cruise ship off NorwayBy Kendall Trammell, CNN
Rough sea winds are making the rescue difficult
The ship is in rough seas in the Hustadvika area on the western coast of Norway. The Joint Rescue Centre said on Twitter it is working to get more than one of the ship's engines running.
Flightradar24 is tracking the helicopter rescues.
Five helicopters and a number of vessels are included in the rescue operation.
Rescuers are trying to ensure the ship stays secure and doesn't drift as they try to get the engines working again. Right now, the ship is secured with one anchor.
115 people have been rescued so far
From CNN's Susanna Capelouto
Norwegian rescue officials said 115 passengers have so far been rescued by helicopter from a stranded Viking cruise ship off the coast of Norway.
The Joint Rescue Centre for Southern Norway told CNN the rescue operations will continue throughout the night and into Sunday as the ship had 1,300 people on board when it first sent a distress signal due to “engine problems in bad weather.”