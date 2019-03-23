Live Updates
1,300 people are being evacuated from a cruise ship off NorwayBy Kendall Trammell, CNN
Updated less than 1 min ago5:03 p.m. ET, March 23, 2019
115 people have been rescued so far
From CNN's Susanna Capelouto
Norwegian rescue officials said 115 passengers have so far been rescued by helicopter from a stranded Viking cruise ship off the coast of Norway.
The Joint Rescue Centre for Southern Norway told CNN the rescue operations will continue throughout the night and into Sunday as the ship had 1,300 people on board when it first sent a distress signal due to “engine problems in bad weather.”