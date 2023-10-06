Smoke from Canadian wildfires casts a haze over New York on June 7. Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

While the Nobel Peace Prize will be announced today, recipients do not receive their prizes until an official ceremony in December. By this time, the world will be going through an “El Niño” winter -- when ocean temperatures are warmer than normal for an extended period.

For Dan Smith, director of the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, El Niño is set to round off a year in which the climate disaster has become clear to all.

“I think the hunger stones (which mark historic droughts) appearing in the rivers last year, the most serious drought in China while records have been kept, flooding of 35% of Pakistan -- that was 2022,” he told CNN.

This year, there have been “wildfires in Canada which produced smog in New York. The sargassum (seaweed) that is washing up on the beaches of Mexico in record amounts. The hottest temperatures ever in this place, that place and the other… And as yet El Niño hasn’t kicked in.”