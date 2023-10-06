While the Nobel Peace Prize will be announced today, recipients do not receive their prizes until an official ceremony in December. By this time, the world will be going through an “El Niño” winter -- when ocean temperatures are warmer than normal for an extended period.
For Dan Smith, director of the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, El Niño is set to round off a year in which the climate disaster has become clear to all.
“I think the hunger stones (which mark historic droughts) appearing in the rivers last year, the most serious drought in China while records have been kept, flooding of 35% of Pakistan -- that was 2022,” he told CNN.
This year, there have been “wildfires in Canada which produced smog in New York. The sargassum (seaweed) that is washing up on the beaches of Mexico in record amounts. The hottest temperatures ever in this place, that place and the other… And as yet El Niño hasn’t kicked in.”
12 min ago
The prize must be "global"
From CNN's Christian Edwards
The Nobel committee’s decision on who to give the peace prize to can be swayed by previous years’ choices.
“It’s important for the committee that this is a true global prize. And, of course, Ukraine was the focus of last year’s prize,” Henrik Urdal, director of the Peace Research Institute Oslo, told CNN.
The 2022 prize was awarded to human rights groups from Russia and Ukraine -- Memorial and the Center for Civil Liberties -- and the jailed Belarusian advocate Ales Bialiatski. The year before, Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov also shared the award for his efforts to safeguard freedom of expression.
Bialiatski remains in prison, while Muratov has been branded a “foreign agent” by a Russian law attempting to limit the freedom of the press.
“There have been two prizes in a row now that have pointed to Ukraine specifically and to Russia. I think the committee would likely want to try to point to other geographic areas,” Urdal added.
35 min ago
The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced soon, although "there’s not much peace around"
From CNN's Christian Edwards
The Nobel Peace Prize will be awarded today as Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine rages on and other flashpoints threaten to ignite across the globe.
Given that many efforts to promote peace have grown increasingly frustrated, to some observers this seems an inauspicious time to award one of humanity’s most coveted accolades.
“There’s not a lot of peace around at the moment, so it’s not clear that there’s an outstanding peacemaker to give the award to,” Dan Smith, director of the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, told CNN.
But the peace prize can also serve as a beacon of hope in fraught and fractured times.
“I think it’s precisely in a situation like this that the peace prize becomes particularly important. It’s necessary to point to achievements and to contributions that are important and happen everywhere in the world,” Henrik Urdal, director of the Peace Research Institute Oslo, told CNN.
The Nobel Peace Prize is tough to predict, and these two experts also stressed that the committee seems to delight in making surprise choices.
Human rights groups from Russia and Ukraine -- Memorial and the Center for Civil Liberties -- won the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize, along with the jailed Belarusian advocate Ales Bialiatski.
The laureates were honored for "an outstanding effort to document war crimes, human rights abuses and the abuse of power" in their respective countries.
They have for many years promoted the right to criticize power and protect the fundamental rights of citizens," the Norwegian Nobel Committee said.
The Ukrainian group, Center for Civil Liberties, “engaged in efforts to identify and document Russian war crimes against the Ukrainian civilian population” since the invasion was launched in February last year, the committee said.
Memorial was founded in 1987 and, after the fall of the Soviet Union, became one of Russia’s most prominent human rights watchdogs. It has worked to expose the abuses and atrocities of the Stalinist era.
Bialiatski, meanwhile, has documented human rights abuses in Belarus since the 1980s. He founded the organization Viasna, or Spring, in 1996 after a referendum that consolidated the authoritarian powers of president and close Russian ally, Alexander Lukashenko.
The activist was arrested in 2020 amid widespread protests against Lukashenko’s regime, and was awarded the prize while in prison. In March this year, he was sentenced by a court in Minsk to 10 years in a maximum-security penal colony.
37 min ago
A colorful list of past laureates – but not without controversy
From CNN's Christian Edwards
The prize is set to be awarded for the 104th time today, with the winner -- or winners -- joining 140 previous laureates.
Among them are a number of celebrated figures and agencies, and some controversial recipients.
Four US Presidents have won the award; Woodrow Wilson, Theodore Roosevelt, Jimmy Carter and Barack Obama, who triumphed in 2009 for his "extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples."
They have been joined by several revolutionary and political leaders, including Nelson Mandela, Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev and Polish dissident Lech Walesa.
International organizations are occasionally honored too; the United Nations won the award in 2001, the European Union joined them in 2012, and the World Food Programme is the most recent winner.
In 2014, Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai became the youngest winner of the award, aged just 17.
But many winners have proven controversial. Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was given the accolade just four years ago. Since then he has been condemned for his role in presiding over a protracted civil war that, by many accounts, bears the hallmarks of genocide and has the potential to destabilize the wider Horn of Africa region.
40 min ago
Who will win the Nobel Peace Prize?
From CNN's Christian Edwards
The latest winner of one of the world's most esteemed accolades will soon be announced.
The Nobel Peace Prize is notoriously difficult to predict. There are 351 candidates for this year's award -- the second highest number of candidates ever, just shy of the record of 376 set in 2016.
But the notoriously cloistered Nobel committee keep their names closely guarded and do not release a shortlist. (In fact, the names of the candidates are kept so secret that they are not revealed until 50 years have elapsed.)
The award has gone to some of the most famous names in history, but has also been used to herald some lesser known agents of change.
This year's award will be announced imminently at the Norwegian Nobel Institute in Oslo at 11 a.m. local time (5 a.m. ET).