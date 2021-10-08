Malala Yousafzai holds up her medal during the Nobel Peace Prize award ceremony in Oslo, Norway, on December 10, 2014. (Cornelius Poppe/Scanpix/AP)

The prize is set to be awarded for the 102nd time, with the winner -- or winners -- joining 135 previous laureates.

Among them are a number of celebrated figures and agencies, and some controversial recipients.

Four US Presidents have won the award; Woodrow Wilson, Theodore Roosevelt, Jimmy Carter and Barack Obama, who triumphed in 2009 for his "extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples."

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed makes a speech during the Nobel Peace Prize award ceremony in Oslo City Hall, Norway on December 10, 2019. (Stian Lysberg Solum/NTB Scanpix/AP)

They have been joined by several revolutionary and political leaders, including Nelson Mandela, Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev and Polish dissident Lech Walesa.

International organizations are occasionally honored too; the United Nations won the award in 2001, the European Union joined them in 2012, and the World Food Programme is the most recent winner.

In 2014, Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai became the youngest winner of the award, aged just 17.

But many winners have proven controversial. Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was given the accolade just two years ago, but has since been condemned for his role in presiding over a protracted civil war that, by many accounts, bears the hallmarks of genocide and has the potential to destabilize the wider Horn of Africa region.