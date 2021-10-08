Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov have been awarded the 2021 Peace Prize.
Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov
A colorful and controversial list of past laureates
The prize is set to be awarded for the 102nd time, with the winner -- or winners -- joining 135 previous laureates.
Among them are a number of celebrated figures and agencies, and some controversial recipients.
Four US Presidents have won the award; Woodrow Wilson, Theodore Roosevelt, Jimmy Carter and Barack Obama, who triumphed in 2009 for his "extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples."
They have been joined by several revolutionary and political leaders, including Nelson Mandela, Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev and Polish dissident Lech Walesa.
International organizations are occasionally honored too; the United Nations won the award in 2001, the European Union joined them in 2012, and the World Food Programme is the most recent winner.
In 2014, Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai became the youngest winner of the award, aged just 17.
But many winners have proven controversial. Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was given the accolade just two years ago, but has since been condemned for his role in presiding over a protracted civil war that, by many accounts, bears the hallmarks of genocide and has the potential to destabilize the wider Horn of Africa region.
WHO, Alexey Navalny and Greta Thunberg are among the contenders
After 18 turbulent months spent tackling the global Covid-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization (WHO) is being broadly tipped as the frontrunner to take this year's Nobel Peace Prize.
The United Nations agency, which runs the vaccine-sharing program COVAX, is certainly the bookmakers' pick for the prestigious accolade. British firms Betfair and William Hill both rank WHO as the odds-on favorite to win, with odds of 5/4 and 6/4 respectively.
Though also a favorite in 2020, WHO lost out last year to the World Food Program, another UN body which helped almost 100 million people in 88 countries in 2019.
Other potential winners floated by the bookmakers include jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg.
But the Norwegian Nobel Committee rarely gives the accolade to the most well-known or widely-tipped recipient, making the Peace trophy one of the hardest prizes in the world to predict.
Who will win the Nobel Peace Prize?
The newest winner of one of the world's esteemed accolades will soon be announced.
The Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to a number of activists, world leaders, international agencies and NGOs. But the notoriously enigmatic Norwegian Nobel Committee rarely tips its hand, and frequently uses the award to shine a light on unheralded agents of change.
Last year, the UN's World Food Programme was given the prize. "It will forever be a tremendous honor," the body's executive director David Beasley said on Thursday.
Its successor will be announced imminently: The winner will be revealed at the Norwegian Nobel Institute in Oslo at 11 a.m. local time (5 a.m. ET).