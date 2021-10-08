Who will win the Nobel Peace Prize?

(Niklas Halle'n/AP)

The newest winner of one of the world's esteemed accolades will soon be announced.

The Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to a number of activists, world leaders, international agencies and NGOs. But the notoriously enigmatic Norwegian Nobel Committee rarely tips its hand, and frequently uses the award to shine a light on unheralded agents of change.

Last year, the UN's World Food Programme was given the prize. "It will forever be a tremendous honor," the body's executive director David Beasley said on Thursday.

Its successor will be announced imminently: The winner will be revealed at the Norwegian Nobel Institute in Oslo at 11 a.m. local time (5 a.m. ET).