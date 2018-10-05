Nobel Peace Prize 2018

The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) won the 2017 Peace Prize for its efforts to prohibit nuclear weapons.

On Friday, ICAN congratulated this year's honorees, saying "both laureates thoroughly deserve this honour through their incredible work to address sexual violence in conflict."

"We look forward to working with them as Nobel laureates dedicated to a peaceful world safe from both the threats of nuclear weapons and the use of sexual violence in war, both fundamental violations of international law.

"The Nobel Committee has rightly chosen to highlight the role of women this year in giving the award to Nadia and Denis, and it is great to see women like Nadia leading on this issue just as they do in the disarmament movement.

"Dr. Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad have been given a great platform by recognising the importance of preventing sexual violence against women, as ICAN found the year since winning the Nobel to be a watershed one for nuclear disarmament thanks to the doors the Nobel Peace Prize opened and the focus it gave to our important issue.

"We found that when we act together in shared humanity, the human race is an unstoppable force for good and we look forward to being part of that journey with Denis and Nadia."