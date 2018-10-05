Nobel Peace Prize 2018

Nobel Peace Prize 2018By Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN
Is prize honoring fight against sexual violence a nod to #MeToo?
In a year when the #MeToo movement has driven the global conversation about women's rights and equality to center stage, it is perhaps unsurprising that the 2018 prize has gone to two people battling the scourge of sexual violence against women.
When asked if the Nobel committee had been inspired by the #MeToo movement, chair Berit Reiss-Andersen suggested there were elements in common between war crimes and the movement:
Last year's winner congratulates Murad and Mukwege
The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) won the 2017 Peace Prize for its efforts to prohibit nuclear weapons.
On Friday, ICAN congratulated this year's honorees, saying "both laureates thoroughly deserve this honour through their incredible work to address sexual violence in conflict."
"We look forward to working with them as Nobel laureates dedicated to a peaceful world safe from both the threats of nuclear weapons and the use of sexual violence in war, both fundamental violations of international law.
"The Nobel Committee has rightly chosen to highlight the role of women this year in giving the award to Nadia and Denis, and it is great to see women like Nadia leading on this issue just as they do in the disarmament movement.
"Dr. Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad have been given a great platform by recognising the importance of preventing sexual violence against women, as ICAN found the year since winning the Nobel to be a watershed one for nuclear disarmament thanks to the doors the Nobel Peace Prize opened and the focus it gave to our important issue.
"We found that when we act together in shared humanity, the human race is an unstoppable force for good and we look forward to being part of that journey with Denis and Nadia."
Mukwege known as 'the angel of Bukavu'
CNN's David McKenzie met Denis Mukwege in the Democratic Republic in Congo in 2009.
Reflecting on his joint win Friday alongside Nadia Murad, McKenzie described the tireless, and often dangerous, work undertaken by the man known locally as "the angel of Bukavu."
Bukavu is a city in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo where Mukwege established a world-class facility to treat survivors of sexual violence.
"This will be seen as a real recognition of a life's work," McKenzie explained. "He's now in his 60s and finally he has been recognized as the joint winner of a Nobel Peace Prize.
"He's been a tireless campaigner -- at one point he suffered an assassination attempt, his daughter was kidnapped and he had to flee to Europe."
Mukwege and his family escaped the DRC shortly after they were violently attacked at their home in October 2012, according to his official website. Mukwege's trusted friend and security guard Joseph Bizimana was killed in the assault. This assassination attempt came just weeks after the Congolese doctor had called for justice in a speech at the United Nations in New York.
Despite the personal security concerns, Mukwege defied his adversaries and returned home in January 2013 to continue work at his clinic.
Nobel Committee refuses to say if Rohingya were considered
Berit Reiss-Andersen, Chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, declined to comment Friday when asked if Rohingya victims of sex crimes in war were considered for the Nobel Peace Prize this year.
Reiss-Andersen justified withholding any further information about the candidates in contention saying that founder Alfred Nobel’s will instructed judges to keep deliberations confidential.
In fact, the names of the nominees and other information about the nominations each year must be kept secret for 50 years, according to committee rules.
The message behind this year's prize
The 2018 Nobel Peace Prize is intended to send the message that “women, who constitute half of the population, are used as a weapons of war, and they need protection, and the perpetrators have to be held responsible and prosecuted for their actions,” Berit Reiss-Andersen, Chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, said after announcing the winners Friday.
Murad: A former ISIS sex slave turned activist
Nadia Murad is a human rights activist from Iraq. She was one of an estimated 3,000 girls and women from the Yazidi minority who were victims of rape and other abuses by the terror group ISIS when it overran key cities in the country in 2014.
In testimony to the United States Congress in June 2016, Murad detailed how she and thousands of other Yazidi women and girls enslaved and raped by their ISIS captors. She recounted how six of her brothers and her mother were executed by ISIS in a single day.
Murad eventually escaped to Mosul where a Muslim family helped her obtain fake Islamic identification that enabled her to escape ISIS territory.
In 2016, at the age of just 23, she was named the UN’s first Goodwill Ambassador for the Dignity of Survivors of Human Trafficking, the Nobel committee said.
Mukwege: 'The man who mends women'
Mukwege is a world-renowned Congolese surgeon and the founder and medical director of Panzi Hospital in Bukavu, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).
He has been seen as something of savior for victims of sexual violence in his native country, where his surgery has become a refuge and beacon of hope for thousands of women. Through his work, he has earned the moniker "the man who mends women."
At his hospital, women are treated for vaginal fistula -- a muscular tear caused by violent rape -- and are also given counseling and treatment for the psychological repercussions of their experiences.
Mukwege said a fistula is one of the worst conditions a woman can experience. "A fistula is dramatic for a woman," he told CNN in a 2009 interview. "Everywhere she goes people don't want to be around her and reject her, so it's a disease that is worse than leprosy."
Speaking at the announcement, Berit Reiss-Andersen, Chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee paid tribute to both, saying the pair have “put their personal security at risk by courageously combating war crime and seeking justice for victims.”
BREAKING: Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad win 2018 Nobel Peace Prize
The Norwegian Nobel Committee has awarded the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize to Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad for their efforts to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war and armed conflict.
SOON: The Nobel Peace Prize winner is announced
The Norwegian Nobel Committee will unveil this year's 2018 Nobel Peace Prize winner at 11 a.m. Norway time (5 a.m. ET.)
It has been reported that 331 candidates are being considered for this year's award.
CNN's Nina Dos Santos reports that at this point “it’s impossible to know," as the Nobel committee is famously secretive.
The award is decided by a committee of five, nominated by Norwegian politicians. "Because there isn’t an official nomination list that’s published … it is, as always, a bit of a guessing game,” Dos Santos says.
We'll cover the announcement live here.