Nobel Peace Prize 2018
Who is Nadia Murad?
Nadia Murad is a human rights activist from Iraq. She was one of an estimated 3,000 Yazidi girls and women who were victims of rape and other abuses by the terror group ISIS when it overran key cities in the country in 2014.
The abuses were systematic and part of a military strategy, the Nobel committee said, and served as a weapon in the fight against Yazidis and other religious minorities.
Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad win 2018 Nobel Peace Prize
The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the Nobel Peace Prize for 2018 to Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad for their efforts to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war and armed conflict.
The Nobel Peace Prize winner is announced
The Norwegian Nobel Committee will unveil this year's 2018 Nobel Peace Prize winner at 11 a.m. Norway time (5 a.m. ET.)
It has been reported that 331 candidates are being considered for this year's award.
CNN's Nina Dos Santos reports that at this point “it’s impossible to know," as the Nobel committee is famously secretive.
The award is decided by a committee of five, nominated by Norwegian politicians. "Because there isn’t an official nomination list that’s published … it is, as always, a bit of a guessing game,” Dos Santos says.
