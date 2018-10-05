Nobel Peace Prize 2018

The Nobel Peace Prize medal The Nobel Peace Prize medal GUNNAR LIER/AFP/Getty Images

The Norwegian Nobel Committee will unveil this year's 2018 Nobel Peace Prize winner at 11 a.m. Norway time (5 a.m. ET.)

It has been reported that 331 candidates are being considered for this year's award.

CNN's Nina Dos Santos reports that at this point “it’s impossible to know," as the Nobel committee is famously secretive.

The award is decided by a committee of five, nominated by Norwegian politicians. "Because there isn’t an official nomination list that’s published … it is, as always, a bit of a guessing game,” Dos Santos says.

We'll cover the announcement live here.