Nicaragua's already fragile democracy is quickly backsliding into a dictatorship.

President Daniel Ortega spent early June using the undisputed power of the country's police and courts to crack down on his political opposition with brutal efficiency.

Dozens of opposition leaders were arrested and charged with vague, so-called "national security" violations, which human rights groups say is a clear sign that the country's strong-man leader is doing his best to eliminate dissent and crush any competition ahead of the general elections today — a vote where he hopes to secure his fourth consecutive term as president.

It all started with the arrest of prominent presidential candidate Cristiana Chamorro Barrios, who'd been investigated since May on allegations she mismanaged a non-profit free press advocacy organization she ran, according to a statement from Nicaragua's prosecutor's office.

Just one day after announcing her candidacy for the presidency as an independent, authorities raided her home. She was arrested on charges including "abusive management, ideological falsehood in competition with the crime of laundering money, goods and assets, to the detriment of the State of Nicaragua," with prosecutors so far presenting no serious evidence to back up their nebulous claims — all charges Chamorro Barrios denies.

Read more here.