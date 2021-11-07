World
Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega (R) delivers a speech next to his wife, Vice-President Rosario Murillo, during the inauguration of the Nejapa flyover in Managua on March 21, 2019. - Nicaragua's government and opposition delegations resumed stalled peace talks Thursday aimed at ending a deadly 11-month political crisis. The resumption follows an agreement on Wednesday by the government of President Daniel Ortega to release all opposition prisoners within 90 days. (Photo by Maynor Valenzuela / AFP) (Photo credit should read MAYNOR VALENZUELA/AFP via Getty Images)

Nicaraguans vote in fraught presidential election

By Mike Hayes and Fernando Alfonso III, CNN

Updated 8:32 a.m. ET, November 7, 2021
1 min ago

Nicaragua's democracy is in peril and has been for some time

Analysis by Natalie Gallón and Matt Rivers

Nicaragua's already fragile democracy is quickly backsliding into a dictatorship.

President Daniel Ortega spent early June using the undisputed power of the country's police and courts to crack down on his political opposition with brutal efficiency.

Dozens of opposition leaders were arrested and charged with vague, so-called "national security" violations, which human rights groups say is a clear sign that the country's strong-man leader is doing his best to eliminate dissent and crush any competition ahead of the general elections today — a vote where he hopes to secure his fourth consecutive term as president.

It all started with the arrest of prominent presidential candidate Cristiana Chamorro Barrios, who'd been investigated since May on allegations she mismanaged a non-profit free press advocacy organization she ran, according to a statement from Nicaragua's prosecutor's office.

Just one day after announcing her candidacy for the presidency as an independent, authorities raided her home. She was arrested on charges including "abusive management, ideological falsehood in competition with the crime of laundering money, goods and assets, to the detriment of the State of Nicaragua," with prosecutors so far presenting no serious evidence to back up their nebulous claims — all charges Chamorro Barrios denies.

30 min ago

Nicaragua is holding a presidential election today after months of political crackdown from the Ortega regime

Nicaraguans are voting today in the country's elections, as the international community raises concerns over the legitimacy of the process, following the arrests of dozens of opposition leaders.

Many Nicaraguans have raised doubts over whether they'd vote in the election due to overall distrust in their institutions.

Some background: Ortega's government cracked down hard on opposition figures during the anti-government protests of 2018. At least 322 people were killed then, with thousands injured and hundreds detained. At the time, UN human rights experts accused the government of human rights violations against protesters. Ortega said the UN report was "nothing more than an instrument of the policy of death, of the policy of terror, of the policy of lying, of the policy of infamy."

The government of long-time President Daniel Ortega has detained dozens of people since late May, including seven presidential candidates. Opposition leaders, student leaders, businessmen and activists have also been targeted.

Many of the dozens detained since May have been charged with vague, so-called "national security" violations, which human rights groups say is a clear sign that Ortega is doing his best to eliminate dissent and crush any competition ahead of the elections, when he hopes to secure his fourth consecutive term as president.