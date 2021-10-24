Fans cheer as Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen wins the Formula One United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, on October 24. (Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images)

Formula 1 championship leader Max Verstappen took the checkered flag in Austin, Texas today.

The Red Bull driver held off Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton on the last lap and extended his lead at the top of the standings. Verstappen finished the race less than one second ahead of Hamilton.

Verstappen's Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez took the last podium spot, finishing third. Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc came in fourth behind Perez.

Verstappen now leads Hamilton by 12 points in the championship standings.