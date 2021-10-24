World
Follow CNN

La Liga, Premier League, F1, NFL and other sports: Live updates

By Matias Grez, CNN

Updated 8:49 PM ET, Sun October 24, 2021
25 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
10 hr 15 min ago

Max Verstappen wins the US Grand Prix

From CNN's Mike Hayes

Fans cheer as Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen wins the Formula One United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, on October 24.
Fans cheer as Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen wins the Formula One United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, on October 24. (Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images)

Formula 1 championship leader Max Verstappen took the checkered flag in Austin, Texas today.

The Red Bull driver held off Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton on the last lap and extended his lead at the top of the standings. Verstappen finished the race less than one second ahead of Hamilton.

Verstappen's Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez took the last podium spot, finishing third. Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc came in fourth behind Perez.

Verstappen now leads Hamilton by 12 points in the championship standings.

10 hr 57 min ago

Max Verstappen retakes the lead at the US Grand Prix

From CNN's Mike Hayes

Formula 1 championship leader Max Verstappen is back in front in Austin, Texas. His rival for the title, Lewis Hamilton, is running second.

The two drivers have been trading the top position this afternoon and it looks like it's going to be a close finish today.

Verstappen's Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez continues to hold onto the final podium stop. The Mexican driver has been running third behind the two top men for most of the race.

11 hr 4 min ago

Lewis Hamilton is now leading the US Grand Prix

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, of Britain, races in the Formula One US Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas on October 24 in Austin, Texas.
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, of Britain, races in the Formula One US Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas on October 24 in Austin, Texas. (Eric Gay/AP)

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton took the lead in Texas after Red Bull's Max Verstappen pitted.

The two Formula 1 racers at the top of the championship standings are battling in Austin and the race is likely to come down to the last few laps.

11 hr 33 min ago

Max Verstappen leads the US Grand Prix

From CNN's Mike Hayes

Formula 1 driver Max Verstappen is in the lead after 20 laps in Austin, Texas. His championship rival Lewis Hamilton is just behind him in second place.

Verstappen's Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez is currently running in third.

More than half the race still to come in Austin.

11 hr 57 min ago

NY Jets quarterback Zach Wilson ruled out for the rest of the game

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is escorted to the locker room after an apparent injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots on October 24 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is escorted to the locker room after an apparent injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots on October 24 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Steven Senne/AP)

Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson has been ruled out for the rest of the game with a knee injury.

The Jets trail the New England Patriots 13-31 in the third quarter.

12 hr 7 min ago

The US Formula 1 Grand Prix is underway in Texas

The race has begun in Austin, Texas!

Max Verstappen started in the pole position with championship rival Louis Hamilton starting in second. Just six points separate the two racers at the top of the championship standings.

We'll see if Verstappen can hold off Hamilton and the rest of the field to keep possession of the number one spot.

12 hr 2 min ago

Mahomes, Chiefs down 27-0 at the half against Titans

From CNN's Homero De La Fuente

Denico Autry of the Tennessee Titans sacks Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs in the first quarter at Nissan Stadium on October 24 in Nashville.
Denico Autry of the Tennessee Titans sacks Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs in the first quarter at Nissan Stadium on October 24 in Nashville. (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes and the (3-3) Kansas City Chiefs are struggling mightily against the (4-2) Tennessee Titans, trailing 27-0 on the road at the half.

Mahomes threw an interception in the second quarter, his ninth of the season, on Sunday. He is now tied for the NFL lead with New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. The Chiefs signal-caller had six interceptions all of last season. 

The Chiefs have put up 67 all-purpose yards compared to the Titans 259.

12 hr 24 min ago

The World Series begins Tuesday. Here's what you need to know ahead of the first pitch

From CNN's Eric Levenson

Major League Baseball's next champion will soon be crowned as the Atlanta Braves take on the Houston Astros in the best-of-seven World Series starting Tuesday night.

Who's playing:

  • The Houston Astros won the AL West with a 95-67 record. They beat the Chicago White Sox in the best-of-five Division Series and then took down the Boston Red Sox in the best-of-seven Championship Series to get to the World Series.
  • The Atlanta Braves punched their ticket to the playoffs by winning the NL East with an underwhelming record of 88-73, the fewest wins of any playoff team. The Braves will be competing for their first World Series title since 1995, the only championship for the franchise while in Atlanta.

Schedule:

  • Game 1 is set for Tuesday, October 26, followed by Game 2 on Wednesday, both in Houston's Minute Maid Park.
  • Games 3, 4 and 5 are set for Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Truist Park in Atlanta, and then
  • Games 6 and 7 (if needed) will take place in Houston on Tuesday, November 2 and Wednesday, November 3.

How to watch:

  • All of the games will begin at 8:09 p.m. ET, except for Game 5, which will begin at 8:15 p.m. ET. The games will all be shown on TV by Fox.

13 hr 33 min ago

Superstar NFL running back Derrick Henry just threw a touchdown pass

From CNN's Homero De La Fuente

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry takes a break in the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, in Nashville.
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry takes a break in the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, in Nashville. Wade Payne/AP

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry has been running all over defenses this season, but on Sunday, the two-time pro-bowler showed he can play quarterback as well.

Henry celebrated National Tight Ends Day by connecting with tight end MyCole Pruitt for a 5-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter to give the Titans an early 7-0 lead against the Kansas City Chiefs. 

The touchdown pass is the second of Henry’s career. In 2019, he threw one to former Titans wide receiver Corey Davis in the 2019 AFC Divisional Round game against the Baltimore Ravens.