La Liga, Premier League, F1, NFL and weekend sports: Live updates

By Matias Grez, CNN

Updated 9:15 a.m. ET, October 24, 2021
1 min ago

The Atlanta Braves advance to the World Series for the first time in 22 years

From CNN's Kevin Dotson in Atlanta

Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Will Smith celebrates after the Braves won Game 6 of the NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday in Atlanta to move into the World Series.
Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Will Smith celebrates after the Braves won Game 6 of the NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday in Atlanta to move into the World Series. Brynn Anderson/AP

For the first time since 1999, the Atlanta Braves are in the Fall Classic.

The Braves knocked out the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series by a score of 4-2 on Saturday. 

They will face the American League champion Houston Astros, who defeated the Boston Red Sox in six games and moved on to their third World Series in five years.

The Braves will be competing for their first World Series title since 1995, the only championship for the franchise while in Atlanta.

16 min ago

Who will define El Clásico with both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo gone?

by CNN's Matias Grez in London

Karim Benzema has been perhaps the best player in the world this season.
At the absolute peak of their rivalry, El Clásico often seemed more about Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi than it did Real Madrid vs. Barcelona.

This Sunday, for the first time since 2007, neither player will feature when they meet at the Camp Nou in Barcelona for the 247th edition of one of football's greatest clashes.

Despite their absence, this new era of El Clásico is as intriguing as ever with both clubs currently in a state of flux.

Barça seems to find itself in a perpetual crisis, as beleaguered head coach Ronald Koeman tries to find a winning formula in the post-Messi era.

While things certainly aren't as bad at Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti's side are still prone to poor performances -- most notably, its shock defeat to Sheriff Tiraspol in the Champions League.

However, in French striker Karim Benzema, Real Madrid boasts perhaps the best player in the world right now.

26 min ago

Super Sunday of sport is kicked off by El Clásico

by CNN's Matias Grez in London

We're here to bring you live updates on what will be an incredible day of sporting action.

Real Madrid and Barcelona get us under way at 10:15 a.m. ET in an intriguing El Clásico, the first since 2007 without either Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo being at either club.

Then Manchester United takes on Liverpool in one of English football's biggest rivalries, before Inter Milan and Juventus face off in the epic Derby d'Italia.

The US Grand Prix begins soon after, with Max Verstappen starting on pole ahead of Lewis Hamilton in what could be a crucial race ... just SIX points separate the pair at the top of the driver standings.