Fresh off the back of becoming Spain's youngest ever international, Barcelona wonderkid Gavi is making even more history.

The 17-year-old starts for the Blaugrana this afternoon, making him the youngest player to start a Clásico in the 21st century.

Signed into the Barça academy as a child, his rise to the top has been quick but his confidence seems to know no bounds.

"We already talked about how he is an unusual case," Spain coach Luis Enrique said after Gavi's international debut earlier this month.

"He is playing like in the backyard of his house. It is a pleasure to see a player with this quality and personality.

He is the future of the national team, like many other players, but he also showed he is part of the present."

There are no real surprises in Real Madrid's starting lineup, with Los Blancos led by captain and talismanic striker Karim Benzema.

The Frenchman has been on fire this season, racking up a mind-boggling nine goals and seven assists in just eight La Liga matches.

Alongside him is Vinícius Jr., who has proven himself to be among the most talented youngsters in the world this season.

Get ready, we have less than 30 minutes until kick-off!